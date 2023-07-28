RU RU
Prediction for Stabaek vs Molde 29 July 2023
Stabaek Stabaek
Eliteserien Norway 29 july 2023, 12:00 Stabaek - Molde
Norway, Bekkestua, Nadderud Stadion
Molde Molde
On Saturday, July 29, the match of the championship of Norway will take place, in which Stabaek and Molde will play.

"Stabaek"

The hosts of the field currently occupy the twelfth place in the championship of their country. After 15 rounds, the team scored 16 points and generally looks like a failure this season. Only five points separate it from the relegation zone.

In the last seven rounds, “Stabek” has drawn only two times, losing the rest of the meetings.

“Molde”

This team is pursuing opposite goals this season. Now the team is in fourth place and is fighting for getting into the top 3, which will give them the right to play in European competitions in the new season.

In the last five matches of the national championship, Molde has four wins and one draw. In the previous match, the team destroyed “Sarpsborg-08” with a score of 5:1.

History and statistics

In twenty-nine meetings between these teams, Molde have won 15 times, while Stabaek have won nine times.

In the last face-to-face confrontation, Stabaek won with a score of 3:2, and the last time Molde defeated their rivals in the next match was in November 2021.

At the same time, "Stabaek" is playing rather uncertainly against "Molde" at their stadium. The last time the hosts won was in 2018.

Match prediction

The current situation and form of the team suggests that Molde is the obvious favorite, and the bookmakers are of the same opinion. We suggest betting on a different outcome - the total of the match is over 2.5.

Yasmine Green Yasmine Green Dailysports expert
