Eliteserien Norway 22 july 2023, 12:00 Molde - Sarpsborg 08
Norway, Reknes, Aker Stadion
On July 22, the next match of the Norwegian championship will take place, in which Molde will play at home against Sarpsborg.

Molde

The team has been demonstrating productive football this season and now it is facing the task of regaining a place in the top three after an unsuccessful performance in the last round.

Despite the fact that Molde is unlikely to return to the championship race, they need to gain a foothold in the top three in order to break into European competitions in the new season.

Molde is currently in good form with 10 points from their last 4 matches. In the game against the modest Sarpsborg, who is currently experiencing a crisis in the game, they have every chance to get such an important three points.

After 15 rounds, the team is in fifth place and is only three points behind second place. While the leader Molde is already losing 12 points.

Sarpsborg

This is the middle of the Norwegian championship, which does not show stable football. Lately, they've been playing poorly in defense, having conceded 8 goals in their previous 2 matches against teams from the bottom of the standings.

History of confrontation

In total, the teams played 27 matches between themselves, 14 of which ended in victory for Molde. On account of Sarpsborg, only eight victorious meetings, the rest of the matches ended in a draw.

Match prediction

The guest is unlikely to be able to achieve something significant in this match. Success for them will be an outcome in which they will not suffer a crushing defeat.

Given the current form of Molde and the disastrous game of Sarpsborg, we can bet on the victory of the first team with a handicap of -1.5.

Yasmine Green Yasmine Green Dailysports expert
Sport Predictions
