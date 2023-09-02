RU RU NG NG
Main Predictions Prediction for Los Angeles vs Inter Miami 4 September 2023

Los Angeles FC Los Angeles FC
MLS USA Today, 22:00 Los Angeles FC - Inter Miami CF
-
- : -
USA, Los Angeles, BMO Stadium
Inter Miami CF Inter Miami CF
Review Н2Н Tournament table Odds Prediction
Prediction on game Inter Miami CF wont lose
Odds: 1.77

As part of the MLS regular season, Inter Miami will play on the road against Los Angeles. The meeting will take place on the night of September 4th.

"Los Angeles"

This team is currently in second place in the MLS Western Conference standings and has only a few points left to score to reach the playoffs.

Despite the completed task, the team from the city of the same name does not relax and continues to show good results, if you do not take the recent match in which “Los Angeles” lost to “Charlotte” with a score of 1:2. Prior to this defeat, the team had won a crushing home victory over the Colorado Rapids with a score of 4:0.

It is worth paying attention to the fact that the hosts have impressive statistics at home, where they have won eight matches and suffered only two defeats.

"Inter Miami"

The team of the Argentine striker Lionel Messi is not doing so well - they are in the penultimate place in the Eastern Conference table. There is no talk of getting into the playoffs, and the team frankly plays out the national championship, making plans for the next season.

Note that after the debut of Lionel Messi, the team did not suffer a single defeat, and the last match of “Inter Miami” in its field against “Nashville” ended in a draw 0:0.

After the arrival of the Argentinean, the team won nine victories in a row. Surely, “Inter Miami” will strive to win this match.

Match prediction

Bookmakers see the favorites of the players, “Los Angeles”. The coefficient for their victory is 1.94, while for the triumph of "Inter Miami" - 3.50. I think that the guests will not lose in this meeting, which can be bet with a coefficient of 1.77.

Kenley Ward Kenley Ward Dailysports expert
