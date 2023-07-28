RU RU
Kaisar Kyzylorda Kaisar Kyzylorda
Premier League Kazakhstan 29 july 2023, 11:00 Kaisar Kyzylorda - Kairat Almaty
Kazakhstan,
Kairat Almaty Kairat Almaty
Match details
Prediction on game Win Kairat Almaty
As part of the 17th round of the Kazakh Premier League on July 29, a match will take place in which the Kyzylorda "Kaisar" will play at home with the Almaty "Kairat".

"Kaisar"

At the moment, the team is in eighth place in the standings, ahead of the relegation zone by eight points.

At the same time, the team's chances of fighting for European cups are extremely small, while the threat of relegation still remains.

In the last six matches, “Kaisar” managed to get only one victory, which speaks of the terrible form of the team.

"Kairat"

This team is now fourth in the standings, and it is 6 points behind the European Cup zone.

The team is in very good shape, they have suffered only one defeat in the last five matches.

Statistics and history of confrontation

“Kaisar” has suffered four defeats in the last six matches. At the same time, in five of them there was a bet “At least one team will not score” and “Total under 2.5 goals”.

At the same time, “Kairat” lost only one match out of the last five, winning the other three.

Between themselves, the teams played 63 matches, only 12 of which ended in the victory of Kaysar, another 26 games were recorded in Kairat's asset.

In the last full-time confrontation, “Kaisar” unexpectedly defeated “Kairat” on the road with a score of 3:0.

Match prediction

There is no doubt that the players of Kairat want to take revenge for the loss in the last match with Qaisar. It is worth paying attention to the best form of the guest team and the desire to continue chasing the leaders. We will bet on the outcome - the victory of the second team.

Yasmine Green Yasmine Green Dailysports expert
