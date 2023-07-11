Prediction on game Both teams to score - Yes Odds: 1.9 Bonus up to $130/€100 4.15 Bet now

In Russian St. Petersburg, a match of a friendly tournament will take place, in which Turkish Fenerbahce and Serbian Red Star will play. The meeting will take place on July 12 and will start at 18:30 European time.

"Fenerbahce"

The Turkish giants took second place in the last Turkish championship and made it to the Champions League. Fenerbahce lost eight points to the champion of the country. The title was taken by “Galatasaray”.

Despite the relative failure in the national championship, the canaries became the winners of the national cup, beating 2:0 in the decisive match "Basaksehir". The notorious Misha Batshuayi scored a double in that meeting.

At the tournament in St. Petersburg, the Turks managed to play one match - with the hosts of the competition, St. Petersburg "Zenith". The meeting ended with a score of 0:0, and the Russians were stronger in the penalty shootout.

Interestingly, in the last 16 meetings, Fenerbahce won 11 times and lost only once to their rivals.

"Red Star"

In the domestic arena, this team had no equal. Quite expectedly, Crvena Zvezda won the Serbian championship by a wide margin without losing a single match.

Also, the team from Belgrade became the winner of the national cup, defeating the Čukarički competition in the final with a score of 2:1. Interestingly, Belgrade conceded only two goals throughout the entire tournament.

At the tournament in Russia, the team from Serbia had two fights, in which they alternately beat Zenit 2:1 and Neftchi 4:0.

The last time “Red Star” lost at the beginning of this year.

History of confrontations

These groups have never met before.

Match prediction

Here we can assume that both teams will score in the match. Bookmakers give odds of 1.90 for this event.