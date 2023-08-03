Prediction on game Win Ulsan Hyundai Odds: 1.99 Bonus up to $130/€100 4.15 Bet now

On August 5, in the match of the 25th round of the South Korean championship, a meeting between Daegu and Ulsan Hyundai will take place.

"Daegu"

This season, the team is clearly not shining and is still in the middle of the standings with 33 points.

The last games with the participation of "Daegu" show that the team cannot find a stable game. The team either gains or loses points and, as a result, a place in the middle of the table.

In the last five matches, Daegu has drawn three times, winning once.

"Ulsan Hyundai"

This is a confident leader of the championship and few people have any doubts that Ulsan will become the champion of South Korea.

After 26 rounds, the team is 12 points ahead of the nearest pursuer, although the team has lost important points in recent matches.

Statistics and history of confrontation

Between themselves, "Daegu" and "Ulsan Hyundai" held 42 matches, 24 of which ended in victory for the latter. On account of the first only nine triumphs.

In the last meeting between rivals, Ulsan Hyundai won with a score of 3:1. The last time Daegu beat Ulsan back in 2021, after which they suffered five defeats and drew one match.

Match prediction

Judging by the latest results of the guests, they are hungry for victories and the match with the middle peasants of the standings is a great opportunity to fix this. “Ulsan” looks very powerful and is rapidly moving towards the title, while “Daegu” cannot find its game. It is unlikely that anything this evening will prevent the away team from getting such important three points and getting closer to the gold medals of the South Korean championship .