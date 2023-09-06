RU RU NG NG
On September 7, the Bulgarian national team will play against the Iranian national team in a friendly match. The meeting will take place at the Hristo Botev stadium in Plovdiv.

Bulgaria national team

In recent years, the team has not pleased fans with positive results, having never made it through the qualifications for big tournaments. The last time Bulgaria played in the main part of the European Championship was in 2004.

In the current qualifying campaign for Euro 2024, Bulgarian football players have almost lost their chances of reaching the final part of the tournament. After four matches, they have only two points and the penultimate place in the group.

In the starting two rounds of selection, Bulgaria suffered defeats: first, they lost at home to Montenegro 0:1, and then lost the away match to Hungary 0:3.

In the next two matches, the Bulgarians achieved a draw with a modest Lithuania 1:1 away and played with the same score in the home match against Serbia.

Iran national team

For many years this team has been one of the strongest teams in Asian football. Three times in their history they have won the continental championship and often participate in the world championships.

They qualified for the 2022 World Cup in Qatar without any problems, and at the world championship itself they took third place in the group where they played with England, the USA and Wales.

After the world championship, Iran did not play official matches. There were two friendly meetings: with Russia 1:1 and with Kenya - 2:1.

Interestingly, these two teams have never met before.

Match prediction

Iran looks like a clear favorite, although a fairly high odds of 2.32 are set for their victory. I will bet on Iran with a handicap of 0 with a coefficient of 1.65.

