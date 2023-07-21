RU RU
Botev Plovdiv
Parva liga Bulgaria 22 july 2023, 12:15 Botev Plovdiv - Levski Sofia
Bulgaria, Plovdiv, Hristo Botev
Levski Sofia
Botev and Levski will meet in the second round of the elite Bulgarian football championship. The meeting will take place on July 22.

"Botev" Plovdiv

The hosts of the field in the first round of the new championship played with "Locomotive" from Plovdiv. Already in the debut of the meeting, the players of "Botev" scored a goal, but in the end they could not keep the winning result. A few minutes before the final whistle. Lokomotiv was able to level the score and lead the match to a draw.

After the first round "Botev" is located in the middle of the standings, namely on the eighth line.

"Levski" Sofia

In the first round of the Bulgarian championship "Levski" played at home against "CSKA-1948". The game turned out to be extremely dressed up and for a long time the scoreboard recorded a draw score of 1:1, but at the very end of the meeting the players of CSKA-1948 scored the winning goal and snatched the most important victory.

The defeat in the first match of the new season of the championship of Bulgaria pushed Levski into the relegation zone. The team is currently in 13th place.

Statistics and facts

The first match between these teams began in September 2002. Since then, “Botev” and “Levski” have held 44 meetings, only nine of which ended in victory for the first team. Another 26 victories on account of the more status “Levski”. Interestingly, the last victory of Botev is dated August 2021, when the score was 3:1 in Plovdiv in favor of the home team.

Forecast

The guests are the favorites of the confrontation and, despite the unsuccessful start, they must gain important three points. We will bet on Levski to win.

Yasmine Green Yasmine Green Dailysports expert
