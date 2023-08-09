RU RU
Prediction on game Win Boca Juniors
In the second leg of the 1/8 finals of the Copa Libertadores, the Argentine club Boca Juniors and the Uruguayan Nacional will meet.

Note that in the first match of the opponents a goalless draw was recorded.

"Boca Juniors"

The Argentinean giants showed confident performances in the group stage of the Copa Libertadores, taking first place in their group and five points ahead of the closest pursuer.

At the same time, things in the domestic arena at Boca Juniors were developing as unsuccessfully as possible. In the course of the season, which ended a week ago, one of the most titled clubs in the country took only sixth place.

"Nacional" Montevideo

This team took second place in the Copa Libertadores group, losing to the leader by only one point.

At the same time, in the championship of Uruguay, "Nacional" is on the third line and is fighting for gold medals. After seven rounds of the championship played, the gap from the leader is five points, which does not seem to be a significant difference.

Statistics

“Boca Juniors” is coming to this meeting in the rank of favorites. The Argentine team is unbeaten in their last nine games, with seven wins.

At the same time, "Nacional" suffered two defeats in the last ten games.

It is also worth noting that the last four face-to-face confrontations between the teams ended in a draw.

Match prediction

Boca Juniors look great on the international stage and should win this game. Therefore, I propose to bet on the victory of the home team.

Yasmine Green Yasmine Green Dailysports expert
Sport Predictions
