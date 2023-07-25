RU RU
Prediction for Bayern Munich vs Manchester City 26 July 2023
Bayern Munich Bayern Munich
Club Friendlies 26 july 2023, 06:30 Bayern Munich - Manchester City
-
- : -
International,
Manchester City Manchester City
Match details Н2Н Prediction
On July 26, a friendly match between German Bayern and English Manchester City will take place in the capital of Japan, Tokyo.

"Bayern"

The German champion began preparations for the new season with a delay. In the course of last season, the team changed their head coach and now plays under the leadership of Thomas Tuchel, who took over from Julian Nagelsmann in March.

Match with "Manchester City" for the German club should be only the first this offseason. After that, the German champions are scheduled to play with Kawasaki Frontale and Liverpool as part of the Asian tour.

"Manchester city"

The team completed the treble last season - it became the winner of the English Premier League, the FA Cup and the Champions League. In the new season, the club from Manchester will certainly try to repeat the success, although it will be very difficult.

In their first match of the Asian tour, Pep Guardiola's team defeated Yokohama F-Marin 5-3, although they were still losing 0-2 in the first half.

Statistics and facts

Bayern have won 4 of their last five matches, while Manchester City have not lost to Bayern in their last four meetings (3 wins and 1 draw).

Manchester City are on a three win streak ahead of the game against the German champions.

Match prediction

Manchester City showed a very good game in their first match of the summer. There is no doubt that in a game against a more formidable opponent, the British will try to play the first number, since Bayern are clearly not in optimal condition yet. We will bet on the match total over 3.5.

Yasmine Green Yasmine Green Dailysports expert
Sport Predictions
