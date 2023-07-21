Prediction on game W1(-1.5) Odds: 1.89 Bonus up to $130/€100 4.15 Bet now

"Astana" in the next round of the championship of Kazakhstan will play against "Atyrau". The meeting will take place on July 22.

"Astana"

The champion of Kazakhstan played the second leg of the Champions League qualifier against the Georgian "Dynamo" this week, pulling out a difficult guest victory with a score of 2:1. In the next qualifying round, the team will face Dinamo Zagreb.

Now the team needs to think about how to improve their position in the national championship, since at the moment they are in second place and only one point behind the leaders of Ordabasy.

“Astana” is undefeated in the last 10 matches and has a series of three victories in a row.

"Atyrau"

This team has not been showing the best results lately. Currently, Atyrau is in seventh place, but the team's recent results look very sad, which could lead to an even lower position in the table.

The team is experiencing big problems not only in the attacking game, but also in defense. In many matches, Atyrau does not score at all or only scores one goal.

History of confrontation

Between themselves, the teams played 36 matches, 25 of which ended with a lunch of "Astana". Only six times "Atyrau" players left the field as winners. In the match of the first round of the current championship in a personal confrontation, a goalless draw was recorded.

Match prediction

For the clear favorite of this game, bookmakers predict a confident victory. We offer to bet on the outcome - the victory of "Astana" with a handicap (-1.5).