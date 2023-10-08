Port Vale vs Newcastle U21 prediction and betting tips on October 10, 2023

Prediction on game Win Port Vale Odds: 1.55 Bonus up to $130/€100 4.90 Bet now

Port Vale will host the youth team of Newcastle at the group stage of the EFL Trophy. The match will take place on Tuesday, October 10, at Vale Park and will start at 20:45 CET.

Port Vale



Port Vale has won the EFL Trophy, which is considered to be the third highest-ranking cup competition in England (after the FA Cup and the EFL Cup) twice in its history. That happened quite a long time ago – in 1993 and 2001.

The team was promoted several years ago and rose from the League Two. Nowadays, Port Vale plays in the League One, where it spends time mainly in the struggle for survival. Still, the club is still at the top of the table with an eye on the promotion to the Championship at the beginning of the current season. 17 points in 12 confrontations allow occupying the 9th place.

As for the EFL Trophy, Port Vale minimally defeated Crewe in the 1st round of the tournament.

Newcastle U21



Newcastle U21 plays in the Premier League 2, which is made up of the reserve of the English top football teams.

This season, the team is one of the outsiders of the tournament. Newcastle U21 is in the 21st place in the league table with 1 win in 6 matches.

Speaking about the EFL Trophy, Newcastle U21 managed to lose away to Wrexham in the battle of the 1st round.

Interesting facts and the statistics of head-to-head matches



Port Vale has lost and hasn’t scored in 3 matches in a row.

Newcastle U21 is unbeaten in 8 matches in a row. The team had ended 4 previous games in a draw.

The opponents played against each other twice. Both matches were played in the EFL Trophy and were won by Port Vale.

Prediction



Despite the unsuccessful series, Port Vale looks like a real favourite of the following battle. I think the hosts will not have any troubles in this confrontation.

