Polytechnica Iasi vs Sepsi prediction and betting tips on October 19, 2023

CSM Politehnica Iasi vs U Craiova 1948 prediction
CSM Politehnica Iasi CSM Politehnica Iasi
Liga 1 Romania 22 oct 2023, 08:30 CSM Politehnica Iasi - U Craiova 1948
Romania, Iasi, Stadionul E. Alexandrescu
U Craiova 1948 U Craiova 1948
Prediction on game Total over 2.5
In the match of the 12th round of the Romanian championship, the Polytechnica Iasi will host Sepsi. The teams are representatives of the bottom of the standings and it is extremely important for them to score points at the start of the championship in order to protect themselves from relegation from the elite of Romanian football.

Polytechnica Iasi

After 11 rounds played, the team has 11 points and 13th place in the standings. The team won three matches, drew twice and lost the remaining matches.

In general, Polytechnica Iasi plays well in attack, scoring in almost every game, but it also concedes a lot. In 11 games, she missed 18 times.

Sepsi

This team has one more point than their next opponents. Sepsi has three wins, three draws and five losses. They are in 11th place in the standings and have 12 points.

History of the confrontation and prediction for the match

The teams played 13 matches among themselves and only once did the players of the Polytechnica Iasi celebrate a victory. Sepsi players were eight times stronger, the rest of the matches ended in a draw.

The last time the rivals played each other was in 2021, and then a fighting draw was recorded with a score of 3:3.

In general, both teams play well in attack and think little about defending their goal. I suggest considering the option of betting on the number of goals in the match. I would like to suggest betting on an event with a match total greater than 2.5 with odds of 2.16.

