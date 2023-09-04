RU RU NG NG
Poland vs Faroe Islands prediction and betting tips on September 7, 2023

European Championship 07 sep 2023, 14:45 Poland - Faroe Islands
National Stadium, Warsaw
Faroe Islands Faroe Islands
On September 7, PGE Narodowy (Warsaw) will host the match of the 5th round of the Euro 2024 Qualification, in which Poland will compete with Faroe Islands. The battle will start at 20:45 CET.

Poland


The national team was able to break into the World Cup (however, the play-offs became much easier after the disqualification of the first opponent, Russia). Speaking about Qatar, “the Kadra” performed with dignity – it overcame the group stage and lost only in the 1/8 finals with a 1-3 score to the future finalist, France. However, Czesław Michniewicz was replaced from his position, which gave an opportunity for Fernando Santos to become the coach. The Portuguese specialist failed his debut in a new place: he lost with a 1-3 score in the Czech Republic in March. Then, the team seemed to come to life. It managed to beat Albania in three days, and the summer started with a 1-0 result in the battle against Germany, albeit in a friendly match. Still, then there happened a real sensation – Lewandowski and the company, having led in the match with Moldova in 2 goals, conceded three times in the second half and was shamefully defeated by the outsider of the group.

Faroe Islands


The team does not represent an independent state, but remote islands from the North Atlantic. It is clear that its potential is modest and all that “the Sheep Breeders” can record is the promotion from the League D of the Nations League on the second attempt – it won the group, after which the team stayed at a higher level in the previous year. As for the traditional qualification, the Faroese participant rejoices even in individual victories. There has not been such a success in 2023 so far. There happened an away 1-1 draw in the battle against Moldova, after which the team lost to North Macedonia in a friendly match and, speaking about the summer, not only to the Czech Republic, but also to Albania in the qualification – both times the score was the same – 1-3, moreover, those games were the home ones for Håkan Ericson and his wards.

The statistics of head-to-head matches


The opponents played in a friendly format in 2004 and 2006. Then there were confident victories of Poland – 6-0 and 4-0.

Predictions


Bookmakers believe that the guests will not have any chance even for a draw in the following battle. Lewandowski and the company need revenge for the failures in the previous rounds – thus, we bet on their victory with “a -2.0 goal handicap” (odd: 1.68).

