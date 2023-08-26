RU RU NG NG
Serie B Italy 29 aug 2023, 14:30 Pisa - Parma Calcio 1913
Italy, Pisa, Stadio Romeo Anconetani
Parma Calcio 1913 Parma Calcio 1913
On August 29, Arena Garibaldi – Stadio Romeo Anconetani (Pisa) will host the match of the 3rd round of the Serie B, in which Pisa will compete with Parma. The battle will start at 20:30 CET.

Pisa


The club, taking into account the whole time of its existence, spent only 7 years in the Serie A. At the same time, the number of bankruptcy and situations when there was a threat of liquidation of the club was no less. Another crisis was overcome at the end of the previous decade. It was possible to issue another promotion from the third division of Italy in 2019. Still, the maximum potential of the project is the middle of the table in the Serie B. For instance, there was only the 11th place in the previous season. And now there happened a worthy start – having scored into the gate of Sampdoria on August 25 at the beginning of each half, the guests were able to win with a solid final result in Genoa – 2-0. It is reasonable to note in particular that the summer strengthening of the squad was largely realized due to Monza, from which D’Alessandro, Barberis and Valoti were rented in the same succession.

Parma


The team was never able to help its (and wide world) legend, Buffon, to reach the last achievement in the framework of a long and glorious career. “Gigi” obviously intended, having returned to his native club, to help it return to the Serie A. Still, “the Crusaders” did not cope either in the last but one draw or in the season of 2022/2023. They finished only in the 4th place in the summer, eventually losing in the semi-final round of the play-offs to the future victor, Cagliari. As a result, the goalkeeper ended his long and glorious career. Fabio Pecchia retained the coaching position, which he had taken a year ago. Well, there are hopes that he will do better on the second attempt. “The Crusaders”, at least, got off to a good start this summer, having managed to beat both Feralpisalo and Cittadella (it is reasonable to mention that both matches were played on the native arena).

The statistics of head-to-head matches


There were 3 draws in a row in 2021-2022. And only previous February brought an away victory to Pisa due to the only goal of Touré.

Predictions


Bookmakers consider the hosts of the arena to be the favourite of the following battle. It is clear that there will not be an abundance of balls – one can safely bet on “total: under 2.5” (odd: 1.64).

