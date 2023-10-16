RU RU NG NG
Paraguay vs Bolivia prediction and betting tips on October 18, 2023

As part of the qualification campaign for the 2026 World Cup, a match of significance is set to unfold between the national teams of Paraguay and Bolivia. The venue for this encounter is the Estadio Antonio Aranda, scheduled to commence in the late hours of October 18. The kick-off is slated for 00:30 according to Central European Time.

Paraguay

Traditionally, the Paraguayan national team has displayed a pragmatic style of play. Nevertheless, having had charismatic leaders such as Chilavert (the former goalkeeper recently ran for the presidency, albeit garnering less than 1% of the votes) and Santa Cruz at different times, they maintained a consistent presence at World Cup tournaments.

After 2010, they failed to reach such heights, and the previous qualification cycle turned out to be a debacle, concluding with a mere sixteen points in the final standings. At present, Paraguay has already suffered a loss to the modest Venezuela and has yet to secure a victory in this qualifying tournament.

Bolivia

The Bolivian national team is considered one of the weakest in South America. Bolivia has only participated in the World Cup on three occasions, contesting a total of six matches. They have been defeated just once, with an overall goal difference of 1:20. On the other hand, Bolivia always puts up a fight, and acquiring points from them is no easy task.

The current qualification cycle began on a sour note for Bolivia. Three losses with a total score of 2:10 and a last-place position. However, it is worth noting that Bolivia's opponents in this campaign were some of the continent's strongest teams, namely Argentina and Brazil.

Interesting Insights and Head-to-Head History

  • Paraguay has failed to score in three consecutive matches.
  • Bolivia has one victory in their last 14 encounters.
  • The most recent three head-to-head matches produced a total of 4 goals each.

Prediction

I believe this match will also feature an abundance of goals. Although the hosts are considered favorites, my wager will be on Bolivia to secure a victory with a +2 handicap.

