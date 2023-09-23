Prediction on game Draw Odds: 3 Bonus up to $130/€100 4.90 Bet now

On Monday, September 25, one of the hottest confrontations of Greek football awaits the spectators. Panathinaikos will host AEK as part of the 5th round of the local Super League at Apostolos Nikolaidis Stadium in the derby of the capital of Greece. The match will start at 20:00 CET.

Panathinaikos



Having finished in the 2nd place in the previous season, Panathinaikos managed to achieve a positive result at the inner arena. That was a special result if we take into account that “PAO” has not been among the top 3 winners of the Greek Super League for quite long time. The championship itself has not been won by the team since 2010.

Nowadays, Panathinaikos is gradually returning to the forefront of Greek football. And the team has already managed to loudly declare its intentions at the European arena this season. The club from Athens failed to make it into the main draw of the Champions League and is playing at the group stage of the Europa League. Speaking about the 1st round of the higher mentioned tournament, Panathinaikos quite unexpectedly beat strong Villarreal on the home field.

AEK



AEK is also considered to be a very successful club in Greece. “The Eagles” became the champions 13 times and won the National Cup 16 times. By the way, AEK is the current winner of both tournaments.

The team is still performing with variable success at the start of the new season. The assets of the club from the capital of Greece include an away 3-2 victory in the battle against Volos as well as two draws with the same 1-1 score in the struggles with Olympiacos and Panserraikos.

As for the Champions League qualification, AEK was eliminated by the Belgian champion, Antwerp, and now continues to compete at the group stage of the Europa League. The Greek grandee is in the same group with Marseille, Ajax and Brighton. AEK started this tournament with an away match against the latest ones. The team unexpectedly took the victory, scoring the decisive goal in the 84th minute of the game.

Interesting facts and the statistics of head-to-head matches



Taking into account 7 previous matches in all tournaments, AEK has got only two wins, but scored in almost every game.

Panathinaikos lost only once in the 19 previous matches in the championship.

The last two head-to-head matches were goalless. The teams, generally speaking, score little in head-to-head matches, often playing in a draw.

Prediction



The opponents are approaching this match in a great mood. Both clubs started their performances successfully at the group stage of the Europa League.

Bookmakers consider the hosts to be the favourite of the following battle, but, taking into account all the facts stated above, I bet on a draw.

