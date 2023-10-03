Palmeiras vs Boca Juniors prediction and betting tips on October 6, 2023

Prediction on game Total over 2 Odds: 1.7 Bonus up to $130/€100 4.90 Bet now

On the night of October 6, the semi-final return match of the Copa Libertadores will take place at Allianz Parque in Sao Paulo. Boca Juniors will compete with Palmeiras. The battle will start at 02:30 CET.

Palmeiras



The team is the current champion of the country and is in the 4th place in the new Brazilian Serie A. Speaking about the previous weekend, Palmeiras lost to Bragantino and allowed the opponent to overtake it in the table. There is practically no chance of getting Botafogo – the rival’s lead is as much as 8 points.

As for the Copa Libertadores, Palmeiras confidently progressed through the group stage and then knocked out Atlético Mineiro and Colombian Pereira from the tournament. The team, like Boca Juniors, suffered only 1 defeat during the tournament.

Boca Juniors



The Argentine grandee confidently won the group of the current Copa Libertadores and then overcame Nacional and Racing in the play-offs. By the way, it lost only 1 match during the tournament. And the squad of the club now includes such players as Sergio Romero, Marcos Rojo and Edinson Cavani.

As for the end of the season, Boca took the 7th place in the Argentine Primera division, which will allow them to compete in the Copa Sudamericana next year. The club is currently playing in the Diego Maradona Cup, where it lost at the home arena to the principled opponent, River Plate, last weekend. The team is in the 11th place in its group with 7 points. The gap to the 4th place, which gives the right to play in the play-offs, is only 3 points.

Interesting facts and the statistics of head-to-head matches



Palmeiras cannot win in 3 matches in a row. By the way, Boca has a similar series.

The teams played 5 matches against each other, in which they achieved 1 victory, and 3 more confrontations ended in a draw. The first semi-final match, which took place last week, brought a draw – 0-0.

By the way, the last time Boca and Palmeiras competed was also at the semi-final stage of the Copa Libertadores in 2018. Then the Argentine club was stronger.

Prediction



Boca seemed to be stronger in the first match, but this was not reflected in the result. This time, the hosts look like clear favourites. There is a suspicion that the teams saved all their goals for the return match. My bet is “total: over 2.0”.

