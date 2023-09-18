Prediction on game Total over 2,5 Odds: 1.9 Bonus up to $130/€100 4.90 Bet now

Odisha FC will play Mohun Bagan ACin the first round of the AFC Cup on Tuesday, September 19 at 4:00 pm CET.

Odisha FC

The football club from Bhubaneswar was founded in 2019. Odisha will be participating in the AFC Cup for the first time. The club got this opportunity by winning the previous season's Indian Super Cup, followed by a playoff series win againstGokulam Kerala FC. Diego Mauricio, the team's star player, put in an exceptional performance as he scored three goals to lead the«Juggernauts» to a 3:1 win over the home team in Kozhikode.

The team plays under the leadership of Sergio Lobera and this Spaniard has already proven his professionalism in the Indian Super League by becoming the league winner of the 2020-2021 season at the head of Mumbai City. Despite the challenges ahead, Odisha FC, under the able leadership of Sergio Lobera, is aiming to achieve further victories in the times ahead.

When asked about the next season, the coach said: "This year's ISL will be much more competitive than the last few years."

In the last five games in the Hero Cup, the team has four wins and one draw, and in the Durand Cup - one win and two defeats.

Mohun Bagan AC

A sports club from Kolkata best known for its football team. It is one of the oldest football clubs in Asia, founded in 1889. Became champion of the Indian Super League 2022/23 season and vice-champion of the 2020/21 season, won the National League/I-League five times and the Federation Cup a record fourteen times.

In the AFC Cup, Mohun Bagan have been drawn into Group D where they will play Maziya, Bashundara Kings and their first round opponents Odisha and are considered the group favourites. The team from Kolkata reached the group stage by defeating Dhaka Abahani in the South Asian playoffs with the same score as their future group rival Odisha (3:1).

In their last four matches in the Kolkata Football League, Mohun Bagan have one win, one draw and two defeats, and in the Durand Cup, three wins and one defeat in four matches.

Facts about the match and statistics of personal meetings

The teams met each other seven times, all games were within the framework of the Indian Super League. Odisha has never won a match, while Mohun Bagan has won four matches, respectively, three matches ended in draws. The overall score for all games is 10:2 in favor of the Calcutta club. This year, the teams met in January and March, then Mohun Bagan won twice with a score of 2:0.

Match prediction

Both teams are primed for victory in the first round of the AFC Cup, I think we will have a good shootout between these two teams and I bet on the total over of 2.5 for 1.9.