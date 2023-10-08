Notts County vs Derby prediction and betting tips on October 10, 2023

Prediction on game Notts Co. wont lose Odds: 1.7 Bonus up to $130/€100 4.90 Bet now

Notts County will compete with Derby at the group stage of the EFL Trophy. The match will take place on Tuesday, October 10, at Meadow Lane in Nottingham, and will start at 20:00 CET.

Notts County



Notts County was founded in 1862 and is the oldest professional football club in the world. Still, taking into account the recent past, it has not even appeared in the Championship for a long time. Speaking about the previous season, the team scored 107 points in the National League (the fifth division of the country), which allowed it to be promoted.

Notts County currently plays in the League Two. It started the new season successfully and is now considered one of the main favourites to qualify for the League One. Notts County leads the League Two table after 12 matches.

As for the EFL Trophy, Notts County lost to Wolverhampton youth team in the 1st round.

Derby



Derby played in the Championship and fought for promotion to the Premier League two years ago, but the team collapsed into the League One at the end of the season of 2021/2022. It was not possible to get back on the very first try – the club stopped one step away from the play-off zone. Undoubtedly, Derby will do its best to achieve the promotion this season. The team started well and is in the 8th position in the League One standings after 11 matches.

As for the EFL Trophy, Derby beat Lincoln at the home arena in the 1st round of the tournament.

Interesting facts and the statistics of head-to-head matches



Notts County has suffered only 2 defeats in 12 previous confrontations.

Derby has not lost for 6 games in a row.

The teams played against each other back in the early 90s within the Championship. It is reasonable to mention that 3 previous head-to-head matches ended in a draw.

Prediction



Derby is the favourite, according to bookmakers, of the following battle. Taking into account the shape of Notts County, I assume that the hosts will not lose.

