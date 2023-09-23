RU RU NG NG
Oliver White Oliver White Dailysports expert
FC Nordsjaelland FC Nordsjaelland
Superliga Denmark 25 sep 2023, 13:00 FC Nordsjaelland - Hvidovre
Denmark, Farum, Right To Dream Park
Hvidovre Hvidovre
Review Н2Н Tournament table Odds Prediction
On Monday, September 25, Nordsjaelland will host the match of the 9th round of the Danish Superliga with Hvidovre. The battle will take place at Right to Dream Park and will start at 19:00 CET.

Nordsjaelland


Nordsjaelland was founded in 1991 and took its current name in 2003. The team had been called the same as the city it represented before this – Farum.

Taking into account its short history, the club once became the champion of Denmark (season 2011/2012), but the struggle for the European competitions is almost constant.

Speaking about the previous season, “the Wild Tigers” finished in the 2nd position (only Copenhagen was better). The 2nd place allowed them to start in the Conference League, where Nordsjaelland managed to make it to the group stage. The Danish club first overcame Romanian Steaua, and then succeeded in the battle against Serbian Partizan. It will have to compete with Fenerbahçe, Ludogorets and Spartak from Trnava at the group stage. On Thursday in Istanbul, the Danish grandee lost to local Fenerbahçe (1-3) in the opening match of the tournament.

As for the inner championship, by the way, Nordsjaelland is in the 3rd position, having lost only one match (to Silkeborg) and is two points behind the leader.

Hvidovre


Hvidovre is a newcomer to the Super League. The team has just returned after a very long absence. And once upon a time this club even became the champion and won the Cup. That happened at the turn of the 70-80s of the previous century. Hvidovre has spent a significant part of the time in the third strongest division of the country since then.

Looking at the results of the current season, we can assume that the team returned to the Superliga for a short time. Hvidovre is confidently positioned at the bottom of the table with only 2 points in its asset. 4 previous matches were lost with a total score of 1-9.

The team looks really weak and is one of the main contenders for relegation.

Interesting facts and the statistics of head-to-head matches


The last time Hvidovre won in the championship was back in May – that was the confrontation in the 1st Division.

Nordsjaelland had an unbeaten streak in all tournaments, which consisted of 5 matches, but it was broken by Fenerbahçe.
The teams played against each other back in 2020 as part of the Danish Cup. Hvidovre sensationally won with a 2:0 score.

And there is a balance in the head-to-head matches. The teams achieved 3 draws and per 3 victories.

This will be their first meeting within the Superliga.

Prediction


I agree with bookmakers who have no doubt that the hosts will win the following battle. I think Nordsjaelland will do this confidently, and I will bet on “total: over 2.5).

