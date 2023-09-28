Moroka Swallows vs AmaZulu prediction and betting tips on September 29, 2023

Prediction on game Total under 2 Odds: 1.72 100% Bonus up to $100 5.00 Bet now

On September 29, Moroka Swallows and AmaZulu will play in the eighth round of the South African Championship. Neighbors in the standings will meet in this confrontation.

Moroka Swallows

This team played six matches in the new season and scored ten points. Moroka Swallows is currently in sixth place in the standings and has three wins, two losses and one draw.

In six games of the season, Moroka Swallows scored eight goals and conceded five times. In the next match they will face one of the contenders for medals at the end of the season, but if the team expects to look decent and finish in the top three, then they need to try to beat even such opponents.

AmaZulu

This team is the giant of South African football, but things are not going well for them in the new season. After seven played rounds, AmaZulu has ten points and eighth place in the standings. The team achieved only two victories, drew four times and lost to opponents only once.

The most interesting thing is that in seven rounds AmaZulu scored only four goals, which is one of the worst indicators in the championship. At the same time, the team also concedes few goals - only five goals were scored against them.

Match prediction

According to bookmakers, the home team has a better chance of emerging victorious from this confrontation. You can bet on their victory with odds of 2.3, while on the victory of the guests the odds are set at 3.7.

It seems to me that the guests will “dry” the game and there won’t be many goals here. I will bet on the outcome of the match total less than 2 with odds of 1.72.