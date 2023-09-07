RU RU NG NG
Main Predictions Montenegro vs Bulgaria prediction and betting tips on September 10, 2023

Montenegro vs Bulgaria prediction and betting tips on September 10, 2023

Montenegro Montenegro
European Championship 10 sep 2023, 12:00 Montenegro - Bulgaria
-
- : -
International, Podgorica, Stadion Pod Goricom
Bulgaria Bulgaria
Review Н2Н Tournament table Odds Prediction
Prediction on game Win Montenegro
Odds: 1.85

100% Bonus up to $108
Linebet 4.55
Bet now

On September 10, Stadion Pod Goricom (Podgorica) will host the match of the 6th round of the Euro 2024 Qualification, in which Montenegro will compete with Bulgaria. The battle will start at 18:00 CET.

Montenegro


The national team is one of the youngest ones in European football. The best local players played for Yugoslav and then Serbian teams for a long time. Nowadays, there are smart football players, among whom Jovetić is undoubtedly No. 1. Still, “the Brave Falcons” have never appeared in any “great” tournament, except the victory in their Nations League group (they played at the level of the League C in 2021). The new cycle began in a pretty perfect way – there happened a success in Bulgaria. Then the team failed to score in the battle against either Serbia or Hungary (the first match resulted in a 0-2 failure, the second one ended in a goalless draw), moreover, it lost the home struggle with the Czech rival in June, before going on vacation – 1-4. Those confrontations were followed by the shoot-out in Vilnius – the team limited itself to only a 2-2 draw in the battle.

Bulgaria


The team won the World Cup medals once, and Stoichkov’s generation remembers those successes of the country. To be honest, the footballers of the calibre of Hristo or Berbatov, or even Ivelin Popov have not appeared for a long time. It is noteworthy that the current captain, Despodov, plays at the Greek club, PAOK, most of the current squad is playing at the native arena and by no means at the local grandee, Ludogorets. Moreover, Krstajić does not convince as a coach. This year, “the Lions” started with the defeats made by Montenegro and Hungary in March, continuing with the 1-1 draws in the battles against Lithuania and Serbia in June. Now, the team was warming up, first, in the control match with Iran. Having quickly conceded, it was unable to respond and lost minimally even there.

The statistics of head-to-head matches


Speaking about the first 6 head-to-head matches, the opponents won once, ending the majority of the confrontations in a draw. Montenegro won again thanks to a single away goal in March.

Predictions


Bookmakers are waiting for new success for “the Montenegrins”. We agree, if only because they are playing at the home arena, and the opponent is very weak right now. We expect success of the hosts in the following battle (odd: 1.85).

Prediction on game Win Montenegro
Odds: 1.85

100% Bonus up to $108
Linebet 4.55
Bet now
Oliver White Oliver White Dailysports expert
Upcoming Predictions
Prediction for the match Uruguay - Chile September 9, 2023 World Cup Qualification CONMEBOL Today, 19:00 Prediction for the match Uruguay - Chile September 9, 2023 Uruguay Odds: 1.69 Chile Recommended 1xBet
Forecast for the match Brazil - Bolivia September 9, 2023 World Cup Qualification CONMEBOL Today, 20:45 Forecast for the match Brazil - Bolivia September 9, 2023 Brazil Odds: 1.77 Bolivia Bet now 1xBet
European Championship 09 sep 2023, 09:00 Azerbaijan vs Belgium prediction and betting tips on September 9, 2023 Azerbaijan Odds: 1.87 Belgium Bet now 1xBet
Prediction for Andorra vs Belarus on September 9, 2023 European Championship 09 sep 2023, 12:00 Prediction for Andorra vs Belarus on September 9, 2023 Andorra Odds: 1.89 Belarus Recommended MelBet
European Championship 09 sep 2023, 12:00 Ukraine vs England prediction and betting tips on September 9, 2023 Ukraine Odds: 1.727 England Bet now Linebet
Best bookmakers
1xBet Visit site MelBet Visit site BetWinner Visit site
All rating
Latest News
Football news Today, 16:48 Portugal's narrow victory and defeat by Croatia: the results of the UEFA EURO 2024 qualifying Football news Today, 16:27 Barcelona wants to extend the contract with the key player on reduced terms Football news Today, 15:49 The case of Rubiales. The prosecutor's office filed a complaint with the National Court of Spain Football news Today, 14:55 Messi obeyed another scoring record. VIDEO Football news Today, 14:05 Morata's hat-trick helped Spain beat Georgia Football news Today, 13:46 Liverpool wanted to buy the Newcastle player Football news Today, 13:01 The reasons why Quique Setien was released for Villarreal are known Football news Today, 12:26 Manchester United players are fed up with one of their teammates Football news Today, 11:57 The German national team got a new captain Football news Today, 11:24 The PSG player is ready to die for this club
Sport Predictions
Football Today Prediction for the match Uruguay - Chile September 9, 2023 Football Today Forecast for the match Brazil - Bolivia September 9, 2023 Football 09 sep 2023 Azerbaijan vs Belgium prediction and betting tips on September 9, 2023 Football 09 sep 2023 Prediction for Andorra vs Belarus on September 9, 2023 Football 09 sep 2023 Ukraine vs England prediction and betting tips on September 9, 2023 Football 09 sep 2023 Estonia vs Sweden prediction and betting tips on the Euro 2024 Qualification match on September 9, 2 Football 09 sep 2023 Prediction for Romania vs Israel 9 September 2023 Football 09 sep 2023 North Macedonia vs Italy prediction and betting tips on September 9, 2023 Football 10 sep 2023 Forecast for the match Lebanon - India September 10, 2023 Football 10 sep 2023 Kazakhstan vs Northern Ireland prediction and betting tips on September 10, 2023