Prediction on game Win Montenegro Odds: 1.85 100% Bonus up to $108 4.55 Bet now

On September 10, Stadion Pod Goricom (Podgorica) will host the match of the 6th round of the Euro 2024 Qualification, in which Montenegro will compete with Bulgaria. The battle will start at 18:00 CET.

Montenegro



The national team is one of the youngest ones in European football. The best local players played for Yugoslav and then Serbian teams for a long time. Nowadays, there are smart football players, among whom Jovetić is undoubtedly No. 1. Still, “the Brave Falcons” have never appeared in any “great” tournament, except the victory in their Nations League group (they played at the level of the League C in 2021). The new cycle began in a pretty perfect way – there happened a success in Bulgaria. Then the team failed to score in the battle against either Serbia or Hungary (the first match resulted in a 0-2 failure, the second one ended in a goalless draw), moreover, it lost the home struggle with the Czech rival in June, before going on vacation – 1-4. Those confrontations were followed by the shoot-out in Vilnius – the team limited itself to only a 2-2 draw in the battle.

Bulgaria



The team won the World Cup medals once, and Stoichkov’s generation remembers those successes of the country. To be honest, the footballers of the calibre of Hristo or Berbatov, or even Ivelin Popov have not appeared for a long time. It is noteworthy that the current captain, Despodov, plays at the Greek club, PAOK, most of the current squad is playing at the native arena and by no means at the local grandee, Ludogorets. Moreover, Krstajić does not convince as a coach. This year, “the Lions” started with the defeats made by Montenegro and Hungary in March, continuing with the 1-1 draws in the battles against Lithuania and Serbia in June. Now, the team was warming up, first, in the control match with Iran. Having quickly conceded, it was unable to respond and lost minimally even there.

The statistics of head-to-head matches



Speaking about the first 6 head-to-head matches, the opponents won once, ending the majority of the confrontations in a draw. Montenegro won again thanks to a single away goal in March.

Predictions



Bookmakers are waiting for new success for “the Montenegrins”. We agree, if only because they are playing at the home arena, and the opponent is very weak right now. We expect success of the hosts in the following battle (odd: 1.85).

