Melbourne Victory vs Adelaide United prediction and betting tips on November 4, 2023

Within the third round of the Australian A-League there will be a match between Melbourne Victory and Adelaide United. The meeting will take place at AAMI Park on Saturday, November 4. The game is scheduled to kick off at 09:45 CET.

Melbourne Victory

The team was founded in 2004 in the city of Melbourne. Since then, Victory has managed to win two Australian Cups and has become the national champion four times. Recently, the club has not grabbed stars from the sky, settling for a place in the middle of the table.

Last season the team failed to make the playoffs, but at the start of this season Victori looks excellent. The team confidently dealt with Sydney and Newcastle Jets, which allows them to share the first line with their next opponent - Adelaide.

Adelaide United

Adelaide United is a regular participant in the season playoffs, although it does not achieve great success. Last year the team lost in the semifinals, but the way to this stage for the team was already a great achievement.

In the summer, the team strengthened well and it will be interesting to see what Adelaide United will achieve after such changes in the squad.

In the starting two matches the team defeated Melbourne City (6:0) and the reigning champion Central Coast Mariners (3:0).

Interesting facts about the match and history of personal meetings

Melbourne have lost just one home match out of the last five.

Adelaide has not conceded in the A-League so far.

Melbourne has not beaten Adelaide on their field in four consecutive games.

Prediction

Both teams show bright attacking soccer, so we should expect a lot of goals in this match. I will bet on Total More than 3.