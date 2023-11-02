RU RU NG NG
Main Predictions Melbourne Victory vs Adelaide United prediction and betting tips on November 4, 2023

Melbourne Victory vs Adelaide United prediction and betting tips on November 4, 2023

Oliver White Oliver White Dailysports expert
Melbourne Victory vs Adelaide United prediction
Melbourne Victory Melbourne Victory
A-League Men Australia 04 nov 2023, 04:45 Melbourne Victory - Adelaide United
-
- : -
Australia, Melbourne, AAMI Park
Adelaide United Adelaide United
Review Н2Н Tournament table Odds Prediction
Prediction on game Total over 3
Odds: 1.91

Bonus up to $130/€100
MelBet 4.90
Bet now

Within the third round of the Australian A-League there will be a match between Melbourne Victory and Adelaide United. The meeting will take place at AAMI Park on Saturday, November 4. The game is scheduled to kick off at 09:45 CET.

Melbourne Victory

The team was founded in 2004 in the city of Melbourne. Since then, Victory has managed to win two Australian Cups and has become the national champion four times. Recently, the club has not grabbed stars from the sky, settling for a place in the middle of the table.

Last season the team failed to make the playoffs, but at the start of this season Victori looks excellent. The team confidently dealt with Sydney and Newcastle Jets, which allows them to share the first line with their next opponent - Adelaide.

Adelaide United

Adelaide United is a regular participant in the season playoffs, although it does not achieve great success. Last year the team lost in the semifinals, but the way to this stage for the team was already a great achievement.

In the summer, the team strengthened well and it will be interesting to see what Adelaide United will achieve after such changes in the squad.

In the starting two matches the team defeated Melbourne City (6:0) and the reigning champion Central Coast Mariners (3:0).

Interesting facts about the match and history of personal meetings

  • Melbourne have lost just one home match out of the last five.
  • Adelaide has not conceded in the A-League so far.
  • Melbourne has not beaten Adelaide on their field in four consecutive games.

Prediction

Both teams show bright attacking soccer, so we should expect a lot of goals in this match. I will bet on Total More than 3.

Prediction on game Total over 3
Odds: 1.91

Bonus up to $130/€100
MelBet 4.90
Bet now
Upcoming Predictions
Denver Nuggets vs Dallas Mavericks prediction NBA Today, 21:00 Denver Nuggets vs Dallas Mavericks prediction and betting tips on November 4, 2023 Denver Nuggets Odds: 1.74 Dallas Mavericks Recommended Мелбет
Fulham vs Manchester United prediction Premier League England 04 nov 2023, 08:30 Fulham vs Manchester United prediction and betting tips on November 4, 2023 Fulham Odds: 1.82 Manchester United Bet now Мелбет
Osasuna vs Girona prediction LaLiga Spain 04 nov 2023, 09:00 Osasuna vs Girona prediction and betting tips on November 4, 2023 Osasuna Odds: 1.97 Girona Bet now Мелбет
Hoffenheim vs Bayer Leverkusen prediction Bundesliga Germany 04 nov 2023, 10:30 Hoffenheim vs Bayer prediction and betting tips on November 4, 2023 Hoffenheim Odds: 1.8 Bayer Leverkusen Recommended Мелбет
Mainz 05 vs RB Leipzig prediction Bundesliga Germany 04 nov 2023, 10:30 Mainz vs Leipzig prediction and betting tips on November 4, 2023 Mainz 05 Odds: 2 RB Leipzig Bet now Мелбет
Best bookmakers
1xBet Visit site 1Win Visit site MelBet Visit site
All rating
Latest News
Football news Today, 18:11 PSG thoroughly dismantled Montpellier on their home turf Football news Today, 18:05 Las Palmas sensationally outplays Atletico Madrid Tennis news Today, 17:44 Pursuing the trophy. Djokovic defeated Rune and advanced to the semi-finals of the Paris Masters Tennis news Today, 17:35 World number one Sabalenka reached the semi-finals of the WTA Finals 2023 Tennis news Today, 16:52 PHOTO. The Olympic champion has announced her pregnancy, expecting a child with her coach Football news Today, 16:41 English Premier League 2023-24: table, matches and results of the 11th round Football news Today, 16:09 Galatasaray will terminate the loan of Ndombele Boxing News Today, 15:38 Eddie Hearn is eager to arrange a December bout between Joshua and Ngannou Motorsport News Today, 15:25 F1. Sprint-qualifying grand prix of Brazil ends early: Verstappen finished first Football news Today, 14:23 The legendary coach Mircea Lucescu has finished his career
Sport Predictions
Basketball Today Denver Nuggets vs Dallas Mavericks prediction and betting tips on November 4, 2023 Football 04 nov 2023 Melbourne Victory vs Adelaide United prediction and betting tips on November 4, 2023 Football 04 nov 2023 Fulham vs Manchester United prediction and betting tips on November 4, 2023 Football 04 nov 2023 Osasuna vs Girona prediction and betting tips on November 4, 2023 Football 04 nov 2023 Hoffenheim vs Bayer prediction and betting tips on November 4, 2023 Football 04 nov 2023 Mainz vs Leipzig prediction and betting tips on November 4, 2023 Football 04 nov 2023 Burnley vs Crystal Palace prediction and betting tips on November 4, 2023 Football 04 nov 2023 Manchester City vs Bournemouth prediction and betting tips on November 4, 2023 Football 04 nov 2023 Everton vs Brighton prediction and betting tips on November 4,2023 Football 04 nov 2023 Brentford vs West Ham prediction and betting tips on November 4, 2023