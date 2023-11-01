Melbourne City vs Sydney prediction and betting tips on November 3, 2023

Prediction on game Win Melbourne City FC Odds: 2 Bonus up to $130/€100 4.90 Bet now

Melbourne will compete with Sydney in the 3rd round of the Australian A-League. The battle will take place at AAMI Park on November 3 and will start at 09:45 CET.

Melbourne City



Melbourne City has won the A-League regular season in three previous draws, but has been crowned as the Australian champions only once during that period. The club is majority owned by City Football Group, which owns Manchester City.

Speaking about the Champions League, Melbourne started with a draw in the match against Kofu, and then defeated Zhejiang Greentown from China and Buriram United from Thailand.

The A-League championship began with a 1-2 defeat made by Western United and a 0-6 fiasco in the match with Adelaide United. Melbourne is in the last position with 2 defeats.

Sydney



The club became the champion of Australia twice. Sydney also took a victory in the OFC Champions League in 2005, which had happened before Australia transferred to the Asian Football Confederation. No other Australian team can boast of such an achievement.

Sydney was a semi-finalist of the previous championship. The season, as the team is on the far continent, is played according to the American system (a regular season and play-offs). It got off to a shockingly bad start in the current draw. There happened 2 defeats made by Melbourne Victory and Brisbane Roar with a total goal difference of 0-5 – the higher mentioned result dropped the club into the relegation zone.

Interesting facts and the statistics of head-to-head matches



• Melbourne has lost 3 times in 9 matches of the current draw.

• Sydney, if we take into account this season, wins only in the Australian Cup.

• The opponents played against each other in the A-League play-off semi-finals in the spring. Then Melbourne turned out to be stronger.

Prediction



Bookmakers give preference to the hosts who are eager to rehabilitate themselves for a humiliating defeat in the previous confrontation. And in terms of the squad, Melbourne looks stronger than its rival. I bet on the hosts to win.

