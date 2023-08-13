Prediction on game W1(-1,5) Odds: 2.13 Bonus up to $130/€100 4.15 Bet now

On 16 August, Georgios Karaiskakis Stadium (Piraeus) will host the match of the UEFA Super Cup, in which Manchester City will compete with Sevilla. The battle will start at 21:00 CET.

Manchester City



The club did take the first Champions League trophy in its history only at the beginning of summer. Finally, Pep Guardiola fully justified his invitation to the Foggy Albion, as well as the huge investments that required his efforts to strengthen the squad. It seemed at first that “the Citizens” decided to rest on their laurels – they only lost players: not only forgotten Mendy, but also the players of the very line-up, like Mahrez and even Gündoğan. At the same time, it turned out to keep Bernardo Silva and Walker and also “pull” off the top transfer “to the club”, finally acquiring Joško Gvardiol, in August. It is reasonable to mention that the team started the season with a defeat in the Super Cup of England (it happened on penalties in the battle against Arsenal) – still, City is traditionally not motivated for that tournament. For instance, Burnley was calmly overcome with a 3-0 score (there was Haaland’s double), even with a new injury of De Bruyne.

Sevilla



The team, being under the rule of Lopetegui, finished confidently in the top quartet for several years. It goes without saying that there were problems already in the spring of 2022, but everything ended as usual, due to the previously formed “stock”. Still, the next season was characterized by such a disastrous start that the team quickly said goodbye to Julen. However, the decision to invite Sampaoli again did not justify itself, as a result, Jorge worked for half a year. Only the third coach for the draw, Mendilibar, who came in the spring, managed to raise it to the 12th position. It was also a failure, but the one, which was largely compensated by new success in the Europa League. That is the reason why the Spanish club, in parallel guaranteeing the right to play in the new Champions League draw, has become the participant of the Super Cup battle. “The White Andalusia” has already started in the Primera – that happened in the struggle with Valencia. And it shocked the fans by losing with a 1-2 score at the home arena.

The statistics of head-to-head matches



Unlike neighbouring Manchester United, City is playing well against “the Nervionenses”. It managed to win all the fights with the Spanish rival both in 2015 and 2022.

Predictions



Bookmakers do not believe in real competition made by the Spanish team. We bet on the victory of the British club with "a -1.5 goal handicap" (odd: 2.13).


