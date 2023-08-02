RU RU
Community Shield England 06 aug 2023, 11:00 Manchester City - Arsenal
England, London, Wembley
Match details Н2Н Prediction
On August 6, Wembley Stadium (London) will host the final of the FA Community Shield, in which Manchester City will compete with Arsenal. The battle will start at 17:00 CET.

Manchester City


The club finally closed the long-term “gestalt” of everyone, from the management of the club to Guardiola personally, by winning the Champions League. That was the first success for Pep since leaving Barcelona and for the project itself – it is generally the first in its history. Moreover, “the Citizens” took the so-called “treble”, however, the successes at the inner arena have long become familiar. It goes without saying that “the Gunners” made a pretty good competition, but that had been until May, eventually finishing much earlier. Still, it is curious that even after such success the team has, at least in names, weakened so far. After all, the captain, Gündoğan, left the club, Mahrez went to Al Ahly and acquitted Benjamin Mendy finally fled to his native France. It is not too gradual, but, firstly, at least Walker and Bernardo Silva can also leave and, secondly, only Kovačić can be taken into account as a serious purchase.

Arsenal


The team was the main discovery of the previous season. Taking into account the previous period, the club, which had not made its way into the top 4 of the Premier League for a long time, and, therefore, did not play in the Champions League, held the lead in the standings, keeping out rivals led by “the Citizens”, for a long time. Still, the bad “tradition” to decline in the final segment of the season failed the club again. For instance, it gave away a place in the quartet to hated Tottenham in 2022, and this time, the team has lost its place at the top of the Premier League after a series of misfires in April. However, the 2nd final position, firstly, guaranteed a long-awaited return to the main European tournament and, secondly, there appears the hope that there will be more chances for the title next season. At least, the management was spending money, “without counting”, on newcomers, especially if we speak about Rice. Moreover, Havertz and Timber were also worth tens of millions.

The statistics of head-to-head matches


Even taking into account the higher mentioned progress, Arsenal continued to lose in the battles against City in the previous season. Those matches ended in favour of “the Citizens” – 3-1 and 4-1.

Predictions


Bookmakers are waiting for a new victory of Guardiola’s guys. Still, the Super Cup does not have a special status for the players – they can just show bright football. Thus, we are waiting for “total: over 2.5” (odd: 1.78).

Steven Perez Steven Perez Dailysports expert
