Premier League South Africa 27 sep 2023, 13:30 Mamelodi Sundowns FC - Stellenbosch FC
South Africa,
Stellenbosch FC
Prediction on game Total over 2.5
Odds: 1.87

Mamelodi Sundowns will host Stellenbosch at Loftus Wersfeld Stadium in Pretoria. The match will take place as part of the 8th round of the South African Premier League. The battle will start at 19:30 CET.

Mamelodi Sundowns


Mamelodi Sundowns was formerly known as Mamelodi United and is now nicknamed as “the Brazilians”. The club is one of the most titled in the Republic of South Africa. It has been the national champion for six years in a row. By the way, Mamelodi is also leading in the current Premier League.

Taking into account 7 previous rounds of the championship, the club celebrated 7 victories and confidently secured the 1st place in the standings (the goal difference is 14-2). Speaking about the squad of “the Brazilians”, it is reasonable to mention the midfielder, Lucas Costa, who has already scored 5 goals. And it is worth noting that Mamelodi is listed as the main favourite in the struggle for the championship title by bookmakers.

Stellenbosch


Stellenbosch was founded only in 2016. The team cannot boast of any significant victories or trophies in such a short period. The club is playing in the Premier League for the fifth season in its history. Its record is the 4th place in the elite division of 2021/2022.

The team looks unconvincing at the start of the new season. Having got 7 points in the asset, Stellenbosch is in the 14th position (only 2 points away from the relegation zone). Still, there is plenty of time to improve the situation. On the other hand, there are no special prospects – after all, Stellenbosch won in the South African Premier League more than a month ago.

Interesting facts and the statistics of head-to-head matches


Speaking about the results of the championship, Mamelodi has got a seven-match winning streak, moreover, it lost at the home arena back in October of the previous year.

Stellenbosch cannot win during 4 matches in a row in the Premier League – there happened 1 draw and 3 defeats.

As for the head-to-head matches, the advantage is on the side of Mamelodi. In total, the opponents played 13 matches, among which one can emphasize 3 draws. The 8-2 score in favour of the hosts is recorded in terms of victories.

Prediction


Mamelodi is the undisputed favourite of the following battle. In my opinion, enough goals, taking into account the difference in the class of the teams, will be scored. Therefore, my bet is “total: over 2.5”.

Prediction on game Total over 2.5
Odds: 1.87

