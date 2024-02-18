RU RU NG NG
Search
Search results
Main Predictions Maccabi Netanya vs Maccabi Tel Aviv prediction and betting tips on February 19, 2024

Maccabi Netanya vs Maccabi Tel Aviv prediction and betting tips on February 19, 2024

Jason Collins Jason Collins Dailysports expert
Maccabi Netanya vs Maccabi Tel Aviv prediction
Maccabi Netanya Maccabi Netanya
Premier League Israel 19 feb 2024, 13:00 Maccabi Netanya - Maccabi Tel Aviv
-
- : -
Israel,
Maccabi Tel Aviv Maccabi Tel Aviv
Review Н2Н Tournament table Odds Prediction
Prediction on game Total under 3
Odds: 1.61

Bonus up to $130/€100
MelBet 4.90
Bet now

Within the confines of the 22nd round of the Israeli championship, the encounter between Netanya and Maccabi Tel Aviv will unfold. Our analysts have crafted a prediction for the match between these clubs.

Maccabi Netanya

Netanya's current campaign in the championship has been rather subdued, with 7 victories, 11 defeats, and three draws. With such results, the team occupies the eighth position in the league table, with a mere 3-point gap from the penultimate spot. In the previous round, the club succumbed to a 0-2 defeat away to Hapoel Be'er Sheva. This loss marked their fourth consecutive setback, during which the team failed to find the net even once. Netanya is evidently experiencing a downturn, thus challenging it to contend with one of the frontrunners.

Maccabi Tel Aviv

One of Israel's football powerhouses commenced the championship campaign with confidence, gradually distancing itself from its pursuers. However, it failed to evade a decline. The team clinched only one victory in four encounters, resulting in a relinquishment of the top spot and a descent to second place, trailing the leader by a solitary point. In the last round, they were unable to triumph over Sanhin at their home ground, settling for a 1-1 draw, with the equalizer materializing only in the 88th minute.

Noteworthy Match Facts and Head-to-Head History

  • In the initial round, Netanya offered commendable resistance but ultimately conceded defeat by a scoreline of 1-2, notably, the visitors failed to convert a penalty at the onset of the second half.
  • Maccabi Tel Aviv secured victory in their first 8 away fixtures, yet now remains winless in three consecutive matches.
  • Netanya has secured 5 victories at home, suffered defeat on 4 occasions, and played to a single draw.

Maccabi Netanya vs Maccabi Tel Aviv Prediction

Bookmakers bestow an evident advantage upon the visitors, notwithstanding both teams' suboptimal form. Netanya has long been dormant in terms of scoring, yet will endeavor to challenge the title contender. Maccabi Tel Aviv must regain confidence and stability to vie for the title. We deem a wager on under 3 total goals as viable.

Prediction on game Total under 3
Odds: 1.61

Bonus up to $130/€100
MelBet 4.90
Bet now
Upcoming Predictions
Al-Nahda vs Al-Riffa prediction AFC Cup 19 feb 2024, 11:00 Al Nahda – Al Riffa prediction and betting tips on February 19, 2024 Al-Nahda Odds: 1.71 Al-Riffa Recommended MelBet
Istanbul Basaksehir vs Kayserispor prediction Super Lig Turkey 19 feb 2024, 12:00 Basaksehir vs Kayserispor prediction and betting tips on February 19, 2024 Istanbul Basaksehir Odds: 1.7 Kayserispor Bet now MelBet
Besiktas vs Konyaspor prediction Super Lig Turkey 19 feb 2024, 12:00 Besiktas vs Konyaspor prediction and betting tips on February 19, 2024 Besiktas Odds: 1.53 Konyaspor Bet now MelBet
Boston Bruins vs Dallas Stars prediction NHL 19 feb 2024, 13:00 Boston Bruins vs Dallas Stars prediction and betting tips on February 19, 2024 Boston Bruins Odds: 1.66 Dallas Stars Recommended MelBet
Minnesota Wild vs Vancouver Canucks prediction NHL 19 feb 2024, 14:00 Minnesota Wild vs Vancouver Canucks prediction and betting tips on February 19, 2024 Odds: 1.62 Bet now MelBet
Comments
Only registered users can post and reply to comments
Latest News
Football news Today, 17:11 Ten Hag has a top scorer? All goals and highlights Luton - Manchester United - 1:2 Football news Today, 17:03 Ancelotti called for support for the talented midfielder of Real Madrid Football news Today, 17:00 Bayern fiasco, Barcelona Settles on Xavi's Successor. Daily Digest for February 18 Football news Today, 16:55 In a dramatic match, Milan lost to Monza and missed the chance to overtake Juventus in the Serie A Football news Today, 16:16 The former leader of Crystal Palace could make a return to the Premier League Football news Today, 16:06 "This is not Bayern". Neuer delivered a scathing commentary on Bayern Munich's latest defeat Football news Today, 15:43 The primary goalkeeper is inclined to depart from Roma at the end of the season Football news Today, 15:33 I want to keep contributing to the team. Hojlund shared the secret of his effectiveness Football news Today, 15:08 The owner of Milan is prepared to invest approximately 100 million euros in summer transfers Football news Today, 15:02 Kane has established a goal-scoring milestone in the Bundesliga, surpassing Haaland's achievement
Sport Predictions
Football 19 feb 2024 Al Nahda – Al Riffa prediction and betting tips on February 19, 2024 Football 19 feb 2024 Basaksehir vs Kayserispor prediction and betting tips on February 19, 2024 Football 19 feb 2024 Besiktas vs Konyaspor prediction and betting tips on February 19, 2024 Hockey 19 feb 2024 Boston Bruins vs Dallas Stars prediction and betting tips on February 19, 2024 Football 19 feb 2024 Maccabi Netanya vs Maccabi Tel Aviv prediction and betting tips on February 19, 2024 Hockey 19 feb 2024 Minnesota Wild vs Vancouver Canucks prediction and betting tips on February 19, 2024 Football 19 feb 2024 Tenerife vs Eldense prediction and betting tips on February 19, 2024 Football 19 feb 2024 Amiens vs Bordeaux prediction and betting tips on February 19, 2024 Football 19 feb 2024 Athletic Bilbao vs Girona prediction and betting tips on February 19, 2024 Football 19 feb 2024 Everton vs Crystal Palace prediction and betting tips on February 19, 2024