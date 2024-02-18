Maccabi Netanya vs Maccabi Tel Aviv prediction and betting tips on February 19, 2024

Prediction on game Total under 3 Odds: 1.61 Bonus up to $130/€100 4.90 Bet now

Within the confines of the 22nd round of the Israeli championship, the encounter between Netanya and Maccabi Tel Aviv will unfold. Our analysts have crafted a prediction for the match between these clubs.

Maccabi Netanya

Netanya's current campaign in the championship has been rather subdued, with 7 victories, 11 defeats, and three draws. With such results, the team occupies the eighth position in the league table, with a mere 3-point gap from the penultimate spot. In the previous round, the club succumbed to a 0-2 defeat away to Hapoel Be'er Sheva. This loss marked their fourth consecutive setback, during which the team failed to find the net even once. Netanya is evidently experiencing a downturn, thus challenging it to contend with one of the frontrunners.

Maccabi Tel Aviv

One of Israel's football powerhouses commenced the championship campaign with confidence, gradually distancing itself from its pursuers. However, it failed to evade a decline. The team clinched only one victory in four encounters, resulting in a relinquishment of the top spot and a descent to second place, trailing the leader by a solitary point. In the last round, they were unable to triumph over Sanhin at their home ground, settling for a 1-1 draw, with the equalizer materializing only in the 88th minute.

Noteworthy Match Facts and Head-to-Head History

In the initial round, Netanya offered commendable resistance but ultimately conceded defeat by a scoreline of 1-2, notably, the visitors failed to convert a penalty at the onset of the second half.

Maccabi Tel Aviv secured victory in their first 8 away fixtures, yet now remains winless in three consecutive matches.

Netanya has secured 5 victories at home, suffered defeat on 4 occasions, and played to a single draw.

Maccabi Netanya vs Maccabi Tel Aviv Prediction

Bookmakers bestow an evident advantage upon the visitors, notwithstanding both teams' suboptimal form. Netanya has long been dormant in terms of scoring, yet will endeavor to challenge the title contender. Maccabi Tel Aviv must regain confidence and stability to vie for the title. We deem a wager on under 3 total goals as viable.