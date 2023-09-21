Prediction on game Total under 2.5 Odds: 1.83 100% Bonus up to $100 5.00 Bet now

On September 22, Lyngby and Vejle will play in the ninth round of the Danish Championship. This match will feature a rival for a place in the European Cup and the main outsider of the current championship.

Lyngby

The home team is sixth in the standings and has 11 points after eight matches. The team won three times, tied twice and lost three times. Sixth place gives the right to remain in the champion group in order to fight for medals and qualify for European competition.

Overall, Lyngby looks unstable and plays weakly both in attack and defense. In eight championship matches, the team scored only 10 goals and conceded exactly the same number.

Vejle

The visitors are playing extremely poorly this season. Now they are in penultimate place and in eight rounds they have gained only one victory, losing all other matches.

At the same time, the team does not give its fans any reason to hope. In eight rounds, she scored eight goals and missed 14. Now she needs to cling to every point in the championship, although, as their matches at the start of the season show, this is extremely difficult for them.

Statistics and forecast for the match

The teams play very well with each other and have already played 21 head-to-head matches. At the same time, Lyngby and Vejle are almost equal in head-to-head victories. The home team achieved seven victories, while the visiting team celebrated six victories.

Bookmakers are tipping the home team to win, but they don't think Lyngby will win easily. I believe that in a match with ineffective teams it is better to bet on the total less than 2.5 goals.