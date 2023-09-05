RU RU NG NG
On September 8, Stade de Luxembourg (Luxembourg) will host the match of the 5th round of the Euro 2024 Qualification, in which Luxembourg will compete with Iceland. The battle will start at 20:45 CET.

Luxembourg


The national team represents a very small country and, by default, it is limited in personnel potential. Moreover, the leading football players, who could represent this country, often choose another, more promising “football citizenship”. For instance, Pjanic started in the youth team of Schifflange 95, but then he played for Bosnia. However, it can be understood, because it was only with the current mentor, Holtz, when “the Red Lions” began to show something. The team reached the League C of the Nations League and established there and, as for the qualification of the World Cup of 2022, it won 3 out of 8 matches. There had been no more than 1 win per cycle in this century before. Speaking about the current cycle, Luxembourg lost only once (but that was a 0-6 failure), to Portugal at the home arena. At the same time, it was possible to defend a goalless draw in Slovakia, and it also beat Liechtenstein on the native field with a 2-0 score and, that is more important, Bosnia at the away arena, showing claims for the 2nd place in the group.

Iceland


The team was an example for the outsiders with ambitions to change their status. Everyone was talking about the phenomenon of “the Icy” that had got the population of a remote island at the level of an average city a couple of years ago and managed to raise a generation that debuted successively at the Euro (moreover, it reached the quarter-finals in 2016) and the World Cup. However, that “flash” was short-lived. For instance, the team had already limited itself to a modest pair of victories and 9 points in 10 matches in the qualification for the previous world championship. This time, Åge Hareide’s wards defeated Liechtenstein with a 7-0 score, but the other qualifying matches brought the misfires in a row – it was defeated by Bosnia in March (0-3) and by Slovakia and Portugal at the home arenas in June minimally (1-2 and 0-1).

The statistics of head-to-head matches


The opponents played against each other in 1993, in the qualification for the World Cup: “the Icelanders” were stronger then: an away 1-1 draw and a home 1-0 success. Then there was only a friendly match in 2009, which also brought a draw.

Predictions


Bookmakers consider this pair to be equal, even giving a slight advantage to the guests. Still, taking into account the shape of the national teams, one can bet on Luxembourg, especially if there is insurance in the form of “a 0 goal handicap” (odd: 1.97).

Yasmine Green Yasmine Green Dailysports expert
