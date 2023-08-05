RU RU
Main Predictions Internacional vs River Plate predictions and betting tips on August 9, 2023

Internacional vs River Plate predictions and betting tips on August 9, 2023

Internacional Internacional
Copa Libertadores 08 aug 2023, 20:00 Internacional - River Plate
-
- : -
International,
River Plate River Plate
Match details Н2Н Playoff Prediction
Prediction on game Total over 2.0
Odds: 1.6

100% Bonus up to $108
Linebet 4.35
Bet now

On August 9, Estádio José Pinheiro Borda (Porto Alegre) will host the second leg of the 1/8 final match of the Copa Libertadores, in which Internacional will compete with River Plate. The battle will start at 02:00 CET.

Internacional


The club is nostalgic for the times almost half a century ago, when it took 3 league titles in 1975-1979. The higher mentioned result has never been repeated, but “the Colorado” was good and took the 2nd place in the previous season – only peak Palmeiras got more points. Nowadays, the unsuccessful streaks are dragging on too long and, as a result, the ambitious team goes in the middle of the table, risking being left without the Copa Sudamericana in the next draw, in the Serie A. Taking into account the rather early departure from the cup tournament due to the failure in the confrontation with crisis America Mineiro, the only serious outlet, which has remained, is the Copa Libertadores. The victories and the draws strictly alternated at the group stage – that was enough to reach the play-offs. Speaking about the battle in Argentina, after all, there happened the first defeat in the tournament. Still, the final 1-2 score leaves the chances for overall success.

River Plate


The team regained the championship title in 2021, but then there was a rollback to the 3rd place. That downturn resulted in the fact that the chief executive, Enzo Francescoli, made a surprise bet on an inexperienced coach, Martin Demichelis. And the well-known defender in the past immediately justified the trust, having won, ahead of schedule, the Primera and having already issued the 37th championship title for “Los Millonarios”. At the same time, however, the Argentine team overcame the group stage of the Copa Libertadores, not without difficulty. The first 4 rounds brought 2 defeats and 4 points. Still, then the giant did its best and defeated both Fluminense and Strongest with the same score – 2-0. Moreover, the team started the 1/8 stage with a victory, albeit not an easy one. First, it conceded just before the break and got a strong-willed 2-1 win only due to Solari’s double.

The statistics of head-to-head matches


The Argentine and Brazilian opponents played against each other at the group stage of the Copa in 2019. Then both battles brought the 2-2 draws.

Predictions


Bookmakers allow the possibility of revenge for the Brazilian club. On the other hand, it definitely won’t do without goals – thus, we bet on “total over: 2.0” (odd: 1.6).

Prediction on game Total over 2.0
Odds: 1.6

100% Bonus up to $108
Linebet 4.35
Bet now
Robert Sykes Robert Sykes Dailysports expert
Upcoming Predictions
PSV vs Sturm predictions and betting tips on August 8, 2023 Champions League 08 aug 2023, 14:30 PSV vs Sturm predictions and betting tips on August 8, 2023 PSV Eindhoven Odds: 1.61 Sturm Graz Recommended MelBet
AEK vs Dinamo Zagreb predictions and betting tips on August 8, 2023 Champions League 08 aug 2023, 14:45 AEK vs Dinamo Zagreb predictions and betting tips on August 8, 2023 AEK Athens Odds: 1.666 Dinamo Zagreb Bet now Linebet
Braga vs TSC Bačka Topola predictions and betting tips on August 8, 2023 Champions League 08 aug 2023, 15:00 Braga vs TSC Bačka Topola predictions and betting tips on August 8, 2023 Braga Odds: 1.78 TSC Backa Topola Bet now 1xBet
Copa Libertadores 08 aug 2023, 18:00 Fluminense vs Argentinos Juniors predictions and betting tips on August 9, 2023 Fluminense Odds: 1.73 Argentinos Juniors Recommended MelBet
EFL Cup England 09 aug 2023, 14:45 Ipswich vs Bristol Rovers predictions and betting tips on August 9, 2023 Ipswich Odds: 1.87 Bristol Rovers Bet now BetWinner
Best bookmakers
1xBet On site Linebet On site Parimatch On site
All rating
Latest News
Football news Today, 06:50 Lazio close to buying Danish winger for €17m Football news Today, 06:15 PSG want to buy Barcelona academy talent Football news Today, 05:45 Shakhtar called Tottenham the amount for midfielder Solomon Football news Today, 05:20 Former Shakhtar midfielder moved to Turkish Antalyaspor Football news Today, 04:50 Chelsea could buy world champions Football news Today, 04:20 Borussia Dortmund want to sign PSG striker Football news Today, 03:55 Philippe Coutinho may continue his career in Qatar Football news Today, 03:33 Chelsea may buy US midfielder Football news Today, 03:00 Effective victory of Dynamo, loss of Shakhtar, defeat of Zorya: results of the 2nd round of the UPL Football news Today, 01:00 Tottenham Hotspur - Shakhtar - 5:1 (video review)
Sport Predictions
Football 08 aug 2023 PSV vs Sturm predictions and betting tips on August 8, 2023 Football 08 aug 2023 AEK vs Dinamo Zagreb predictions and betting tips on August 8, 2023 Football 08 aug 2023 Braga vs TSC Bačka Topola predictions and betting tips on August 8, 2023 Football 08 aug 2023 Fluminense vs Argentinos Juniors predictions and betting tips on August 9, 2023 Football 08 aug 2023 Internacional vs River Plate predictions and betting tips on August 9, 2023 Football 09 aug 2023 Ipswich vs Bristol Rovers predictions and betting tips on August 9, 2023 Football 09 aug 2023 Benfica vs Porto predictions and betting tips on August 9, 2023