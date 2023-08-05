Prediction on game Total over 2.0 Odds: 1.6 100% Bonus up to $108 4.35 Bet now

On August 9, Estádio José Pinheiro Borda (Porto Alegre) will host the second leg of the 1/8 final match of the Copa Libertadores, in which Internacional will compete with River Plate. The battle will start at 02:00 CET.

Internacional



The club is nostalgic for the times almost half a century ago, when it took 3 league titles in 1975-1979. The higher mentioned result has never been repeated, but “the Colorado” was good and took the 2nd place in the previous season – only peak Palmeiras got more points. Nowadays, the unsuccessful streaks are dragging on too long and, as a result, the ambitious team goes in the middle of the table, risking being left without the Copa Sudamericana in the next draw, in the Serie A. Taking into account the rather early departure from the cup tournament due to the failure in the confrontation with crisis America Mineiro, the only serious outlet, which has remained, is the Copa Libertadores. The victories and the draws strictly alternated at the group stage – that was enough to reach the play-offs. Speaking about the battle in Argentina, after all, there happened the first defeat in the tournament. Still, the final 1-2 score leaves the chances for overall success.

River Plate



The team regained the championship title in 2021, but then there was a rollback to the 3rd place. That downturn resulted in the fact that the chief executive, Enzo Francescoli, made a surprise bet on an inexperienced coach, Martin Demichelis. And the well-known defender in the past immediately justified the trust, having won, ahead of schedule, the Primera and having already issued the 37th championship title for “Los Millonarios”. At the same time, however, the Argentine team overcame the group stage of the Copa Libertadores, not without difficulty. The first 4 rounds brought 2 defeats and 4 points. Still, then the giant did its best and defeated both Fluminense and Strongest with the same score – 2-0. Moreover, the team started the 1/8 stage with a victory, albeit not an easy one. First, it conceded just before the break and got a strong-willed 2-1 win only due to Solari’s double.

The statistics of head-to-head matches



The Argentine and Brazilian opponents played against each other at the group stage of the Copa in 2019. Then both battles brought the 2-2 draws.

