Iga Swiatek vs Beatriz Haddad Maya prediction and betting tips - April 30, 2024

We continue to cover the prestigious women's tennis tournament in Madrid, this time we will talk about the confrontation between Iga Swiatek and Beatriz Haddad Maya, the athletes will play on April 30. Forecast for the meeting of these tennis players prepared by Dailysports experts.

Iga Swiatek

Not always the first racket is the best in the world, but this is not the case with Iga Swiatek. The Polish player is very good on all surfaces, in some matches it seems that she plays with weak amateurs, not pros from the top 50. She plays very strong in Madrid, you need to see the results to understand everything: Wang - 6:1, 6:4, Kirstya - 6:1, 6:1, Sorribes-Tormo - 6:1, 6:0, only in one of the six sets played, Swiatek gave more than one game.

Few athletes are capable of staking the 22-year-old Pole, but she is the tournament's top favorite.

Beatriz Haddad Maia

The Brazilian is known to tennis fans, she is 27 years old and ranks a solid 14th in the world rankings. Haddad Maia is having a poor season, her best result was the semi-final in Abu Dhabi, where she lost only in the third deciding set on a tie-break to Kasatkina.

So far the tournament in Madrid is going well, three wins without losing a set, and the opponents were not bad: Sara Errani - 6:3, 6:2, Emma Navarro - 6:4, 6:4, Maria Sakkari - 6:4, 6:4. The last opponent is a top-10 representative, which should give the Latin American athlete confidence.

Interesting facts about the match and history of head-to-head meetings

The rivals have crossed paths three times while the score is 2:1 in favor of the Polish, the only meeting on the ground was last year, in the semifinals of Roland Garros, then Swiatek won 6:2, 7:6.

This season Swiatek has won 5 games out of 6 on the court.

Haddad Maya has 4 wins in five ground meetings.

Iga Swiatek vs Beatriz Haddad Maya Prediction

It would seem that Swiatek is playing against a top-20 opponent, and they continue to give symbolic odds on her to win. It will be very difficult for the Brazilian to give a fight to the world number one, we absolutely agree with this. We risk to bet on the success of the Polish player with -6 games.