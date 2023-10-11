Iceland vs Luxembourg prediction and betting tips on October 13, 2023

RU RU NG NG
Iceland vs Luxembourg prediction
European Championship 13 oct 2023, 14:45 Iceland - Luxembourg
Reykjavik, Laugardalsvoellur
The national team of Iceland will compete with Luxembourg as part of the Euro 2024 Qualification. The battle will take place in Reykjavik on Friday, October 13, and will start 20:45 CET.

Iceland


Iceland has recently experienced the rise of its football team. “The Vikings” made some noise at their debut European Championship in 2016, where they were stopped by France at the quarter-final level. “The Icelanders” also competed at the World Championships in Russia for the first time two years later.

And Iceland will most likely miss the next Euro again. The team has failed this qualification – it has got only 6 points after 4 matches and, as a result, takes the 5th position.

Luxembourg


There has been rapid progress in the performance and the results of the national team of this small country over the past decade. If it was obviously considered to be an outsider in all matches and tournaments in which it took part back in the early 2000s, now Luxembourg has forced itself to be “taken into account”.

Speaking about the current tournament, the team still has a chance of qualifying for the Euro 2024 final stage. Luxembourg is in the 3rd place in the group. There are only 2 defeats – those were the battles against Portugal (and the total score is 0-15).

Interesting facts and the statistics of head-to-head matches


• Iceland has won only 2 out of 8 previous matches.
• Luxembourg has not achieved a draw during 6 confrontations in a row.
• The opponents played 4 matches against each other – 1 win per each rival and 2 draws.

Prediction


Iceland, according to the bookmakers, looks like the favourite of the following battle. On the other hand, Luxembourg was pretty good in recent matches. In order not to risk too much, I suggest betting on “total: over 2.0”.

