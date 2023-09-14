Prediction on game Total over 2.5 Odds: 1.66 100% Bonus up to $108 4.55 Bet now

On September 17, Voith-Arena (Heidenheim) will host the match of the 4th round of the German Bundesliga, in which Heidenheim will compete with Werder Bremen. The battle will start at 15:30 CET.

Heidenheim



The club has existed since 1847 and its football section has been there since 1911. Still, only being under the rule of the current mentor, it began to represent a serious football force. Frank Schmidt ended his playing career there, in 2007, and immediately moved to the head coach’s chair. Then “the Red and Blues” played at the Oberliga level – this is the fourth division of local football. They “jumped” into the 2. Bundesliga already in 2014, which was won in the spring. To tell the truth, it is incredibly difficult in the elite tournament for an absolute debutant. The team started with defeats made by Wolfsburg (a 0-2 failure at the away arena) and Hoffenheim (a 2-3 misfire on the home field, although that match had been led by a couple of goals until the 77th minute of the game). The success in Dortmund, where the newcomer conceded twice by the end of a quarter of an hour, but managed to “snatch” a draw by responding with the goals after the break, was even more unexpected.

Werder



The team looked great a year ago, after being promoted from the second division of the country. By and large, Füllkrug and the company’s passion lasted only for the initial period, until the World Championship. Then, “the Musicians”, if we take into account the major part of the matches, did not surprise; one way or another, 36 points were enough to take the 13th final place, that is, to protect themselves from returning to the 2. Bundesliga. Not everything is working out in the new season so far. It started with a 2-3 draw in the battle against modest Viktoria Koln in the DFB Pokal, after which the club lost not only to Bayern in the opening match of the elite division (a 0-4 defeat in native Bremen), but also to Freiburg (that was an away 0-1 result). And only the struggle with Mainz brought the positive scenario: Ducksch scored from the penalty already in the 3rd minute of the game and the team stopped only after reaching a devastating 4-0 win.

The statistics of head-to-head matches



The previous time the opponents met was at the level of the second division of the country – that happened in the last but one season. Then they exchanged victories on their native fields.

Predictions



Bookmakers believe that the home team has a slightly better chance of success. Still, both rivals play unstable, but spectacularly. We recommend betting on “total: over 2.5” (odd: 1.66).

