Hannover vs Greuther Fürth prediction and betting tips on February 16, 2024

Prediction on game Both teams to score - Yes Odds: 1.6 1xBet Promo Code 1x_702741 Promo code copied 5.00 Bet now

Friday may be characterized as a sort of prelude to the weekend, with not many matches scheduled, though there are still options for betting. In the second Bundesliga, attention can be directed towards the encounter between Hannover and Greuther Fürth.

Hannover

For Hannover, the current season is shaping up rather well. The team sits fifth in the league, trailing the top three by just three points. In the last round, the club triumphed away against direct competitor Hamburg with a score of 4-3, securing the decisive goal in the 90+8th minute. Currently, the team is in excellent form, riding a streak of three consecutive victories. Noteworthy is their strong offensive play, averaging nearly two goals per game. At this stage, there are chances for promotion, which should serve as the primary motivation.

Greuther Fürth

The "Cloverleaves" are also having a decent season. Until recently, the team was in the top three, but two defeats pushed them down to fourth place, trailing the top three by just two points. In the last round, Greuther Fürth suffered a home defeat against Hertha with a score of 1-2. It is crucial for them to taste victory again, as it would instill confidence in the players and allow them to continue the battle for promotion.

Interesting Match Facts and Head-to-Head History

The first-round encounter was quite a spectacle, with Hannover securing an away victory with a score of 3-1.

The matches between these teams often see both sides exchanging goals. In their last ten meetings, the clubs consistently traded goals.

Hannover performs well at home, with just one defeat in ten matches, including six victories and three draws.

Hannover vs Greuther Fürth Prediction

We anticipate a showdown between direct rivals, with Hannover slightly favored due to their good form and home advantage. Expect an engaging battle with numerous dangerous moments. A viable bet here appears to be on both teams scoring.