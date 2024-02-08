Galatasaray vs Basaksehir prediction and betting tips on February 10, 2024

Prediction on game W2(+2,0) Odds: 1.55 Bonus up to $130/€100 4.90 Bet now

One of the matches of the 25th round of the Turkish Super League will be played in Istanbul, where Galatasaray and Basaksehir will clash at the "Rams Park" arena. The experts at Dailysports have prepared a prediction for this match.

Galatasaray

Under the leadership of Okan Buruk, Galatasaray appears remarkably formidable in their domestic championship. Approaching the match against Basaksehir, the "lions" stand in second place in the Super League table. Galatasaray is in contention with Fenerbahce for the golden medals, and the teams currently march shoulder to shoulder. However, the "yellow canaries" lead by virtue of superior goal statistics. In the previous round, Galatasaray played an away match against Samsunspor, where they secured a 2-0 victory. The fate of the encounter was sealed by two quick goals at the beginning of the match, courtesy of Nilsson and Yilmaz. Midweek, in the Turkish Cup, Okan Buruk's side defeated Bandirmaspor 4-2 at home. Galatasaray has now registered seven consecutive victories in all competitions, with their last Super League defeat dating back to mid-November against Hatayspor.

Basaksehir

In its heyday, Basaksehir was in contention for the championship, but currently, such ambitions seem remote. Under the helm of Emre Belozoglu, the team occupies only the eighth position in the league table after 24 rounds. They trail the European qualification zone by four points. Last weekend, Basaksehir defeated Istanbulspor 2-0 at home, and subsequently edged past Hatayspor in the Turkish Cup in a penalty shootout. This victory marked their third win in the last five Super League matches. Regarding their away statistics, Emre Belozoglu's charges have avoided defeat in their last four matches, securing victory twice in this stretch.

Interesting Facts About the Match and Head-to-Head History

Galatasaray defeated Basaksehir in the first round with a score of 2-1.

In the last five encounters between these teams at the "Lions" home ground, each team has secured two victories.

Only in two out of five matches at "Rams Park" has the bet on "Total over 2.5" been successful.

Galatasaray vs Basaksehir Prediction

Bookmakers favor a home victory with odds of 1.30. It is worth acknowledging that while a victory seems the most likely outcome, Galatasaray has not been overwhelming their opponents lately, even when winning. Our bet is "Basaksehir to win with a handicap (+2.0)" with odds of 1.55.