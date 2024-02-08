RU RU NG NG
Search
Search results
Main Predictions Tottenham vs Brighton prediction and betting tips on February 10, 2024

Tottenham vs Brighton prediction and betting tips on February 10, 2024

David Flower David Flower Dailysports expert
Tottenham vs Brighton prediction
Tottenham Tottenham
Premier League England 10 feb 2024, 10:00 Tottenham - Brighton
-
- : -
England, London, Tottenham Hotspur Stadium
Brighton Brighton
Review Н2Н Tournament table Odds Prediction
Prediction on game Win Tottenham
Odds: 1.86

Bonus up to $130/€100
MelBet 4.90
Bet now

One of the fixtures in the 24th round of the English Premier League will be played in London, where at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium the local "Spurs" will host Brighton. The experts on our website have prepared a prediction for this match.

Tottenham

The team managed by Ange Postecoglou was not itself at the end of autumn, losing four matches in the championship and significantly worsening its tournament position. Fortunately, the "Spurs" managed to sort out their problems soon after, and they had an excellent run. After defeating Brentford, Tottenham even temporarily entered the top four, although their stay there was short-lived. In the last round, Ange Postecoglou's charges visited Liverpool, where they played a draw with Everton (2:2). This allowed Aston Villa to overtake the "Spurs" and take fourth place. Tottenham has won its last four matches at home in the Premier League, but they lost to Manchester City in the FA Cup. The decisive goal for the "Spurs" was conceded two minutes before the end of the match.

Brighton

The team managed by Roberto De Zerbi has completely lost its form recently. Draws with West Ham and Wolverhampton, followed by a shameful defeat to the leading struggler for survival, Luton, with a score of 4:0. It is worth noting the fact that Brighton did not score in any of the mentioned matches, despite Roberto De Zerbi always emphasizing attacking football. However, last weekend, the "Seagulls" made a full comeback and scored four goals against Crystal Palace (4:1), three of which came in the first half. This result allowed Brighton to maintain eighth place in the league table. It should be added that the "Seagulls" have not won away since the end of November, when they defeated Nottingham.

Interesting facts about the match and the history of personal meetings:

  • Brighton defeated Tottenham 4:2 in the first round, leading 4:0 during the match.
  • In the last five head-to-head matches, Tottenham has been stronger three times, with two wins for Brighton.
  • In the last five home matches, Tottenham has defeated Brighton four times, with a bet on "Total over 2.5" in each of these matches.

Tottenham vs Brighton Prediction

Tottenham consistently secures three points in their recent home matches. Only Manchester City managed to stop the "Spurs", so our bet is on "Tottenham's Victory" with odds of 1.86.

Prediction on game Win Tottenham
Odds: 1.86

Bonus up to $130/€100
MelBet 4.90
Bet now
Upcoming Predictions
Hamburger SV vs Hannover 96 prediction 2. Bundesliga Germany Today, 12:30 Hamburg vs Hannover prediction and betting tips on February 9, 2024 Hamburger SV Odds: 1.53 Hannover 96 Recommended MelBet
Wehen Wiesbaden vs Nuernberg prediction 2. Bundesliga Germany Today, 12:30 Vechta vs Nuremberg prediction and betting tips on February 9, 2024 Wehen Wiesbaden Odds: 1.66 Nuernberg Bet now Mostbet
Levante vs Leganes prediction Segunda Division Spain Today, 14:30 Levante vs Leganés prediction and betting tips on February 9, 2024 Levante Odds: 1.57 Leganes Bet now 1xBet
Wellington Phoenix vs Western United FC prediction A-League Men Australia Today, 23:30 Wellington Phoenix vs Western United prediction and betting tips on February 10, 2024 Wellington Phoenix Odds: 1.92 Western United FC Recommended MelBet
Melbourne Victory vs Macarthur FC prediction A-League Men Australia 10 feb 2024, 01:30 Melbourne Victory vs Macarthur prediction and betting tips on February 10, 2024 Melbourne Victory Odds: 1.61 Macarthur FC Bet now MelBet
Comments
Only registered users can post and reply to comments
Latest News
Football news Today, 05:03 Barcelona have found a way to sign the Girona captain in the summer Football news Today, 04:28 Real Madrid's top goalkeeper could recover as early as March Football news Today, 03:39 FIFA officially commented on the introduction of the blue card Football news Today, 02:56 Luis Suarez replacement. The ex-Chelsea and Atletico forward has signed a contract with Gremio Hockey news Today, 02:16 The NHL regular season 2023-2024: standings, results and schedule Basketball news Today, 01:43 The NBA regular season of 2023-2024: schedule, results and standings Boxing News Today, 01:32 Lopez successfully defended his WBO championship title in the first junior welterweight division Football news Yesterday, 17:06 Footballers, golfers, and basketball players. Top 10 highest-paid athletes of 2023 Football news Yesterday, 16:45 New regulations in football, Mbappé is getting closer to Real Madrid. Daily Digest for February 8 Basketball news Yesterday, 16:31 Toronto will trade the world champion to Brooklyn
Sport Predictions
Football Today Hamburg vs Hannover prediction and betting tips on February 9, 2024 Football Today Vechta vs Nuremberg prediction and betting tips on February 9, 2024 Football Today Levante vs Leganés prediction and betting tips on February 9, 2024 Football Today Wellington Phoenix vs Western United prediction and betting tips on February 10, 2024 Football 10 feb 2024 Melbourne Victory vs Macarthur prediction and betting tips on February 10, 2024 Football 10 feb 2024 Brisbane Roar vs Melbourne City prediction and betting tips on February 10, 2024 Football 10 feb 2024 Ipswich vs West Bromwich prediction and betting tips on February 10, 2024 Football 10 feb 2024 Manchester City vs Everton prediction and betting tips on February 10, 2024 Football 10 feb 2024 Cagliari - Lazio prediction and betting tips on February 10, 2024 Football 10 feb 2024 Augsburg vs RB Leipzig prediction and betting tips on February 10, 2024