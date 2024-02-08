Tottenham vs Brighton prediction and betting tips on February 10, 2024

Prediction on game Win Tottenham Odds: 1.86 Bonus up to $130/€100 4.90 Bet now

One of the fixtures in the 24th round of the English Premier League will be played in London, where at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium the local "Spurs" will host Brighton. The experts on our website have prepared a prediction for this match.

Tottenham

The team managed by Ange Postecoglou was not itself at the end of autumn, losing four matches in the championship and significantly worsening its tournament position. Fortunately, the "Spurs" managed to sort out their problems soon after, and they had an excellent run. After defeating Brentford, Tottenham even temporarily entered the top four, although their stay there was short-lived. In the last round, Ange Postecoglou's charges visited Liverpool, where they played a draw with Everton (2:2). This allowed Aston Villa to overtake the "Spurs" and take fourth place. Tottenham has won its last four matches at home in the Premier League, but they lost to Manchester City in the FA Cup. The decisive goal for the "Spurs" was conceded two minutes before the end of the match.

Brighton

The team managed by Roberto De Zerbi has completely lost its form recently. Draws with West Ham and Wolverhampton, followed by a shameful defeat to the leading struggler for survival, Luton, with a score of 4:0. It is worth noting the fact that Brighton did not score in any of the mentioned matches, despite Roberto De Zerbi always emphasizing attacking football. However, last weekend, the "Seagulls" made a full comeback and scored four goals against Crystal Palace (4:1), three of which came in the first half. This result allowed Brighton to maintain eighth place in the league table. It should be added that the "Seagulls" have not won away since the end of November, when they defeated Nottingham.

Interesting facts about the match and the history of personal meetings:

Brighton defeated Tottenham 4:2 in the first round, leading 4:0 during the match.

In the last five head-to-head matches, Tottenham has been stronger three times, with two wins for Brighton.

In the last five home matches, Tottenham has defeated Brighton four times, with a bet on "Total over 2.5" in each of these matches.

Tottenham vs Brighton Prediction

Tottenham consistently secures three points in their recent home matches. Only Manchester City managed to stop the "Spurs", so our bet is on "Tottenham's Victory" with odds of 1.86.