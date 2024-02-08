Luton - Sheffield United prediction and betting tips on February 10, 2024

Prediction on game Win Luton Odds: 1.76 Bonus up to $130/€100 4.90 Bet now

In the 24th round of the English Premier League, Luton will host Sheffield United at their home ground, Kenilworth Road. A prediction for the clash between these teams has been prepared by the analysts at DailySports.

Luton

Heading into the start of the championship, many experts regarded the modest Luton as undeniable underdogs, unlikely to contend for survival in the top division. However, after six months, we see that Rob Edwards' team occupies the 17th place in the league table, with a slight one-point lead over Everton. The "Hatters" have not tasted defeat in six matches across all competitions. Luton's last loss occurred on New Year's Eve when Rob Edwards' charges fell to London's Chelsea at Kenilworth Road. Since then, Luton has secured two victories in the cup against Bolton and Everton. For instance, in the last weekend's away match against Newcastle, they managed to salvage a draw (4-4), despite leading 4-2 at one point.

Sheffield United

Chris Wilder's team sits at the bottom of the Premier League table with just 10 points. The gap between the "Blades" and the safety of 17th place widens with each passing round. In the previous round, Sheffield United hosted the strong Aston Villa and conceded five unanswered goals. This widened their deficit behind Luton to 10 points. The last time the "Blades" secured three points in the league was at the beginning of December when they narrowly defeated Brentford at home (1-0). Since then, they've managed to grasp points only twice in seven matches—drawing with Aston Villa (1-1) away and West Ham (2-2) at home. It's worth noting that Sheffield United has failed to secure a single victory in 11 away matches and is the only team in the league with a "zero" in the wins column.

Interesting facts about the match and head-to-head history

Luton secured a gritty 3-2 victory over Sheffield United at their stronghold in the first round.

In the last five head-to-head matches, Luton has two victories compared to Sheffield's one.

In the last three matches between these teams at Luton's ground, a draw has been the outcome.

Luton - Sheffield United Prediction

Bookmakers believe in the success of the home team, and it's hard to disagree with them. Sheffield United looks helpless on the road, so Luton has an excellent chance to claim three points.Our bet is "Luton to win" with odds of 1.76.