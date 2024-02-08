Liverpool vs Burnley prediction and betting tips on February 10, 2024

Prediction on game W1(-2,0) Odds: 1.7 Bonus up to $130/€100 4.90 Bet now

One of Saturday's matches in the 24th round of the English Premier League will be played at Anfield, where the local Liverpool will host Burnley. Will the "Reds" encounter difficulties against the underdog? Dailysports experts have prepared a prediction for this match.

Liverpool

Jürgen Klopp's team had not suffered defeats in the league for a very long time. The last team to defeat the Merseysiders until last weekend was Tottenham at the end of September 2023. And now, a new trip by Liverpool to the capital of England and another defeat! This time against Arsenal - one of the main contenders in the championship race. A series of unpleasant errors coupled with Konate's dismissal led to a 1:3 defeat. Manchester City has already taken advantage of this, defeating Brentford the next day and reducing the gap to the leader to just one point. And the "Cityzens" still have a game in hand. It is also worth noting that Liverpool confidently dealt with Norwich at home in the FA Cup (5:2).

Burnley

Burnley is clearly the underdog of the current season, barely clinging to points. Under the guidance of Vincent Kompany, the "Clarets" occupy the second-to-last place in the league table, trailing seven points behind the relegation zone. Fate threw several tough opponents at the team in January, in games where the chances of securing coveted points were minimal. Defeats to Aston Villa and Manchester City hardly surprised anyone. However, against slightly easier opponents like Luton (1:1) or Fulham (2:2) last weekend, the "Clarets" are capable of putting up a fight, as they proved in practice. It is noteworthy that Burnley performs terribly away from home, with only two wins in 11 matches. Yes, there are teams that are even more passive in away games. However, you must agree, this is not the best statistic before visiting Anfield.

Interesting facts about the match and personal meetings

Liverpool defeated Burnley in the first round with a score of 2:0, marking the 4th consecutive victory for the "Reds" against this opponent.

In the last five head-to-head meetings, both teams have failed to score.

Only in one out of six previous matches did the "Total Over 2.5" bet go through.

Liverpool vs Burnley Prediction

Jürgen Klopp's team cannot afford to slip up and must take three points here. Considering the defeat to Arsenal in the last round, the "Reds" will be eager to impress their home crowd. Our bet here is "Liverpool to win with a handicap (-2.0)" with odds of 1.71.