Galatasaray vs Bandırmaspor prediction and betting tips on February 6, 2024

Galatasaray vs Bandirmaspor prediction
Galatasaray Galatasaray
Turkish Cup Today, 12:45 Galatasaray - Bandirmaspor
Finished
4 : 2
Turkey,
Bandirmaspor Bandirmaspor
Davinson Sanchez
26’
Halil Dervisoglu
36’ (P)
Tete
40’ (P)
90’
45 + 3’
Sergen Picinciol
77’
Remi Mulumba
Review Match details Lineup Tournament grid
We present to our readers an exclusive prediction for the match between Galatasaray and Bandırmaspor, as the opponents clash in the Round of 16 of the Turkish Cup.

Galatasaray

This season, Galatasaray appears quite formidable; even in the Champions League, the club fell just short of advancing from the group stage, finishing in third place. The team shares the lead in the domestic league with Fenerbahçe, holding a commanding 24-point lead over the third-placed team. In their last fixture, the "lions" triumphed away against Samsunspor with a scoreline of 2-0, with both goals scored by the 11th minute. The Turkish Cup holds significance for Galatasaray as well; a club of such stature should contend for all trophies.

Bandırmaspor

Bandırmaspor is relatively unknown, having been founded 59 years ago, and has not achieved anything substantial during this time. Currently competing in the second-tier Turkish division, the team holds the seventh position, with chances for promotion albeit not exceedingly high. In their last match, Bandırmaspor suffered a 0-1 defeat away against direct competitor Sakaryaspor. The encounter against Galatasaray is a significant event in the club's history.

Interesting Facts about the Match and Head-to-Head History

  • The teams have never played against each other before.
  • Galatasaray has won all matches at their home ground this season.
  • Bandırmaspor has lost three out of the last five matches in their division.

Galatasaray vs Bandırmaspor Prediction

Two teams with a significant gap in class will meet, and Galatasaray, shining at their home turf, has no intention of interrupting their winning streak against the relatively unknown second-division club. The hosts will undoubtedly strive for dominance, and rotation within their squad is possible. We bet on a convincing victory for the "lions" with a handicap of -2 goals.

