Main Predictions Forecast vs Ankara Gucu prediction and betting tips on January 16, 2024

Forecast vs Ankara Gucu prediction and betting tips on January 16, 2024

Jason Collins Jason Collins Dailysports expert
Ankaragucu vs Rizespor prediction
Ankaragucu Ankaragucu
Turkish Cup Today, 11:00 Ankaragucu - Rizespor
Finished
3 : 1
Turkey,
Rizespor Rizespor
Ali Kaan Guneren
57’
Tolga Cigerci
90’ (P)
Olimpiu Morutan
90’ (P)
83’
Mithat Pala
Review Match details Н2Н Tournament grid Odds Prediction
On January 16, Ankara Gucu and Rizespor will have their encounter within the framework of the Turkish Cup. Read the match forecast for these opponents on the pages of our resource.

Ankara Gucu

The capital club is experiencing a season of fluctuating success, currently occupying the 12th position in the elite echelons of Turkish football. Given these circumstances, Ankara Gucu cannot feel secure, as the gap from the relegation zone is only four points. In the last round, they managed to secure a determined home victory over Kasimpasa with a score of 3:1. This success halted a six-match winless streak in the league. The Turkish Cup could be the tournament where the team achieves a strong result.

Rizespor

So far, the season has been successful for Rizespor, holding a lofty fifth position in the Super Lig. The gap from the top quartet is just three points. In the last round, they defeated Adanademirspor 1:0 at home. Delving into the statistics reveals that Rizespor is in good form, suffering only one defeat in nine encounters. With things going well in the league, the team is opting to place their bet on this tournament rather than chasing the elusive hope of winning the national cup.

Head-to-Head History

The opponents have already clashed this season in the Super Lig, and the match ended in a draw. Rizespor played away, managing to equalize only in the 90+7th minute.

Match Forecast - Ankara Gucu vs Rizespor

Representatives of the elite tier of Turkish football meet in this encounter. Since the teams are roughly at the same level, it is challenging to predict who will advance. Ankara Gucu is slightly favored due to the home-field advantage. Expecting a clash of playing styles, we suggest placing a bet on both teams scoring.

