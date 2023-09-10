Prediction on game Total under 2.5 Odds: 1.68 100% Bonus up to $100 5.00 Bet now

In the qualifying match for the European Championship on September 12, 2023, a match will take place between Malta and North Macedonia.

Malta

Obviously, this modest team did not expect to reach the finals of the European Championship. At the same time, Malta’s plans also hardly included finishing last in the qualifying group without a single point.

So far, after four meetings, the Maltese are without points, having scored only one goal against their opponents.

There is an opinion that North Macedonia is the only rival in the group from which Malta could take points.

North Macedonia

Under certain circumstances, this team can still get a ticket to the final part of the European Championship, but you should be realistic and understand that the teams of Italy and Ukraine will compete for second place in the group.

In the last round, the Macedonians unexpectedly took points from Italy on their home field, drawing 1:1. Now, after four matches, North Macedonia has four points. The Italian team has the same number, but it has one less match played.

Interesting Facts

In the previous 7 meetings, North Macedonia achieved six victories, while Malta had never beaten this opponent. In the FIFA rankings, Malta ranks 171st, North Macedonia 68th.

Prediction for match Malta - North Macedonia

The Malta team is no longer considered whipping boys, although the results of the current selection look very sad. Most likely, the Macedonians will play carefully in this meeting, hoping to score one or two goals against the opponent.

I will bet on the outcome of the match total less than 2.5 goals with odds of 1.68.