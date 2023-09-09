RU RU NG NG
Main Predictions Forecast for the match Italy - Ukraine September 12, 2023

Italy Italy
European Championship 12 sep 2023, 14:45 Italy - Ukraine
-
- : -
International, Milano, San Siro
Ukraine Ukraine
Review Н2Н Tournament table
Prediction on game W2(+1.5)
Odds: 1.6

The qualifying match for the European Championship will feature a meeting between the national teams of Italy and Ukraine. The game is scheduled for September 12.

Italy

The Italians are currently in third place in the group. In the last round, they sensationally failed to beat the team of North Macedonia, giving a gift to their main competitors - the Ukrainian team.

In three games, the Italians scored four points, while Ukraine had seven points after four games. Thus, they are 3 points behind Ukraine, but they have a game in hand.

In a head-to-head confrontation, the fate of second place in the group will actually be decided, which gives the right to take part in the final part of the European Championship.

Ukraine

The Ukrainian national team this year was led by Sergei Rebrov, who returned to his homeland after many years of travel in Europe and the Middle East.

In the last round, the Ukrainians sensationally took points from the English, drawing 1:1. Ukraine hopes to take second place in the qualifying group, but to do this they need to beat Italy, which also aims to reach the final part of the tournament.

Interesting Facts:

In the last eight matches between the teams, the Italians celebrated victory six times. In the FIFA rankings, Italy is in 8th place, and Ukraine is in 24th place.

Forecast:

The Ukrainian national team has been progressing in recent years and battles with the giants of world football are proof of this. The Italians may be the favorites, but they definitely shouldn’t expect an easy ride. We expect Ukraine to win with a +1.5 handicap at odds of 1.60.

Kenley Ward Kenley Ward Dailysports expert
Sport Predictions
