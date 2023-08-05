RU RU
Fluminense vs Argentinos Juniors predictions and betting tips on August 9, 2023

Copa Libertadores 08 aug 2023, 18:00 Fluminense - Argentinos Juniors
On August 9, Maracanã (Rio de Janeiro) will host the second leg of the 1/8 final match of the Copa Libertadores, in which Fluminense will compete with Argentinos Juniors. The battle will start at 00:00 CET.

Fluminense


The club has recently shown good stability. “The Tricolor from Rio” was able to close the top 3 of the final standings in the previous season in the Brasileiro. Nowadays, it also turns out to remain at the top of the Serie A, however, not showing results similar to 2022. At the same time, the Brazilian team performs well at the level of the Copa Libertadores. Although all 3 victories were taken during the first lap of the group stage – then it consistently beat all 3 opponents. Still, those results were followed by the defeats made by both Strongest and River Plate, and it was possible to remove the threat of absenteeism in the play-offs only due to a home draw in the battle against Sporting Cristal. Speaking about the match in Argentina, it turned out in the end, when the opponents played 10 on 10 (legendary Marcelo was removed from the team of the guests), at the beginning of August – as a result it “snatched” a 1-1 draw.

Argentinos Juniors


The team also demonstrates stability. If the previous draw of the Primera ended in the 8th position, now, without a complete repeat of that result, Gabi Milito’s wards remain in the top 10 of the standings. At the same time, “the Red Bugs” continue to fight in other tournaments. For instance, the team has recently overcome Patronato in the Copa Argentina. Speaking about the Copa Libertadores, the club from Buenos Aires advanced to the play-offs ahead of schedule, getting 11 points in the first 5 matches – then it gave an opportunity for Independiente del Valle to beat itself with a 3-2 score in Ecuador. There were good chances to win at the home arena: Avalos opened the score already in the 14th minute of the game, and then the guests were in the minority. Still, Martin got the red card and the opponent levelled the result in the 87th minute.

The statistics of head-to-head matches


The clubs have already played against each other in the Copa Libertadores in 2011 – that happened at the group stage. Then, a draw in Brazil was followed by the victory of Fluminense in Buenos Aires.

Predictions


Bookmakers believe in the briskly playing Brazilian club, which will be the host of the battle. Let’s agree and bet on the victory of it (odd: 1.73).

Oliver White
