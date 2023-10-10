Everton W vs Manchester City W prediction and betting tips on October 11, 2023

Prediction on game Total over 3.5 Odds: 2 Bonus up to $130/€100 4.90 Bet now

Everton will compete with Manchester City at the group stage of the Women’s League Cup. The match will take place at Walton Hall Park on Wednesday, October 11, and will start at 20:00 CET.

Everton W



The club was founded in 1983, and it became the part of the Everton football club in 1995. A few years later, the team became the champion of England, which is the only such trophy. It is also reasonable to mention several victories in the FA Cup.

Everton has not got any points in the Women’s Super League. It is in the 10th position in the standings after two rounds. Everton lost in the battles against Leicester and Brighton.

Manchester City W



The team was founded in 1988 and entered the Manchester City system much later. The club had significantly strengthened its squad before the start of the new Super League tournament in 2013. Several players from the England women’s national team were invited to the club. The Manchester City women’s team has been considered a fairly successful one in the Foggy Albion since then. It has got 1 championship victory, as well as 3 FA Cup victories and 4 Super League Cup triumphs.

Speaking about the new season, Manchester City, after two rounds, is in the 3rd position in the English Women’s Super League.

Interesting facts and the statistics of head-to-head matches



Everton has won 1 out of 6 previous matches.

Manchester City has celebrated only 1 victory in 5 previous battles on the away field.

Everton has never beaten Manchester City – there has happened 1 draw and 18 defeats.

Prediction



Manchester City, according to bookmakers, is considered to be a real favourite of the following confrontation – it is not surprising, especially if you have a look at Everton’s recent matches and head-to-head statistics. I think that the guests will take a confident victory with a lot of goals..