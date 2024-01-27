RU RU NG NG KE KE
Search
Search results
Main Predictions Equatorial Guinea vs Guinea prediction and betting tips on January 28, 2024

Equatorial Guinea vs Guinea prediction and betting tips on January 28, 2024

Jason Collins Jason Collins Dailysports expert
Equatorial Guinea vs Guinea prediction
Equatorial Guinea Equatorial Guinea
Africa Cup of Nations 28 jan 2024, 12:00 Equatorial Guinea - Guinea
-
- : -
International, Abidjan, Stade Alassane Ouattara
Guinea Guinea
Review Tournament grid Odds Prediction
Prediction on game Both teams to score - Yes
Odds: 2.48
1xBet Promo Code
1x_702741 Promo code copied
1xBet 5.00
Bet now

We present an exclusive forecast for our readers for the match between Equatorial Guinea and Guinea, as the opponents clash in the Round of 16 of the Africa Cup of Nations.

Equatorial Guinea

The Africa Cup of Nations has been excellent for Equatorial Guinea, as the team not only advanced to the playoffs but also topped a strong group, accumulating 7 points. In the opening match, they held their ground against Nigeria, despite being the underdogs, and secured a 1:1 draw. They then won their second encounter against Guinea-Bissau with a score of 4:2, with Emilio Nsue securing a hat-trick. In their last showdown, they unexpectedly crushed a motivated Ivory Coast with a convincing 4:0 victory, with Nsue again bagging a brace. The team is in high spirits, having triumphed over such formidable opponents; they likely fear no one at this point.

Guinea

Guinea also faced a tough group, leaving no time for the team to ease into the tournament. In the first match, they played to a draw against Cameroon, even spending the entire second half with a numerical disadvantage, ending with a 1:1 result. In their second match against Gambia, they secured a 1:0 victory. In the battle for the top spot in the group, Guinea rightfully succumbed to the powerful Senegal with a 0:2 score, causing them to slide to the third position. However, this was sufficient to secure a spot in the knockout stage. Although their opponent may not be the most renowned, they are undoubtedly a dangerous adversary in this tournament.

Head-to-Head History

Not surprisingly, these teams have not faced each other before, and there are no official records of their previous encounters.

Equatorial Guinea vs Guinea Prediction

We anticipate a challenging and unpredictable battle. Initially, the chances of success for both teams were considered roughly equal, but the odds for Guinea's victory have slightly declined. Much will depend on the conversion of opportunities and even luck. We believe that both teams will manage to score in this encounter.

Prediction on game Both teams to score - Yes
Odds: 2.48
1xBet Promo Code
1x_702741 Promo code copied
1xBet 5.00
Bet now
Upcoming Predictions
Sydney Kings vs Melbourne United prediction NBL Today, 23:00 Sydney Kings vs Melbourne United prediction and betting tips on January 28, 2024 Sydney Kings Odds: 1.68 Melbourne United Recommended BetWinner
Macarthur FC vs Perth Glory prediction A-League Men Australia 28 jan 2024, 01:00 Macarthur vs Perth Glory prediction and betting tips on January 28, 2024 Macarthur FC Odds: 1.88 Perth Glory Bet now MelBet
Yannick Sinner vs Daniil Medvedev prediction Australian Open 28 jan 2024, 03:30 Yannick Sinner vs Daniil Medvedev prediction and betting tips on January 28, 2024 Yannick Sinner Odds: 1.86 Daniil Medvedev Bet now MelBet
Australia vs Indonesia prediction Asian Cup 28 jan 2024, 06:30 Australia vs Indonesia prediction and betting tips on January 28, 2024 Australia Odds: 1.6 Indonesia Recommended 1xBet
West Bromwich vs Wolverhampton prediction FA Cup England 28 jan 2024, 06:45 West Bromwich – Wolverhampton prediction and betting tips on January 28, 2024 West Bromwich Odds: 3.54 Wolverhampton Bet now MelBet
Comments
Only registered users can post and reply to comments
Latest News
Football news Today, 17:27 The Egyptian Football Association sacrificed a cow in an attempt to bring luck to the national team Football news Today, 17:26 Xavi will leave Barcelona, Rakitic is sought after by Saudi clubs. Daily Digest for Januаry 27 Basketball news Today, 17:05 The Milwaukee Bucks have officially appointed a new coach Football news Today, 17:05 Nigeria, thanks to Lookman brace, defeated Cameroon and advanced to the quarterfinals of the AFCON Football news Today, 17:02 2023 Africa Cup of Nations: Schedule and Results Football news Today, 16:45 Milan missed out on a victory against Bologna in a match that featured three penalties Football news Today, 16:40 FIFA has officially confirmed Rubiales' disqualification Football news Today, 16:30 BREAKING! Xavi will leave Barcelona at the end of the season Football news Today, 16:27 FA Cup 2023-2024 Fourth round: schedule and results Boxing News Today, 15:58 Jake Paul will announce the name of his next opponent on January 30th
Sport Predictions
Basketball Today Sydney Kings vs Melbourne United prediction and betting tips on January 28, 2024 Football 28 jan 2024 Macarthur vs Perth Glory prediction and betting tips on January 28, 2024 Tennis 28 jan 2024 Yannick Sinner vs Daniil Medvedev prediction and betting tips on January 28, 2024 Football 28 jan 2024 Australia vs Indonesia prediction and betting tips on January 28, 2024 Football 28 jan 2024 West Bromwich – Wolverhampton prediction and betting tips on January 28, 2024 Football 28 jan 2024 Celta Vigo vs Girona prediction and betting tips on January 28, 2024 Football 28 jan 2024 QPR – Huddersfield prediction and betting tips on January 28, 2024 Football 28 jan 2024 Watford vs Southampton prediction and betting tips on January 28, 2024 Football 28 jan 2024 Liverpool vs Norwich prediction and betting tips on January 28, 2024 Football 28 jan 2024 Tajikistan vs UAE prediction and betting tips on January 28, 2024