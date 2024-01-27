Equatorial Guinea vs Guinea prediction and betting tips on January 28, 2024

Prediction on game Both teams to score - Yes Odds: 2.48 1xBet Promo Code 1x_702741 Promo code copied 5.00 Bet now

We present an exclusive forecast for our readers for the match between Equatorial Guinea and Guinea, as the opponents clash in the Round of 16 of the Africa Cup of Nations.

Equatorial Guinea

The Africa Cup of Nations has been excellent for Equatorial Guinea, as the team not only advanced to the playoffs but also topped a strong group, accumulating 7 points. In the opening match, they held their ground against Nigeria, despite being the underdogs, and secured a 1:1 draw. They then won their second encounter against Guinea-Bissau with a score of 4:2, with Emilio Nsue securing a hat-trick. In their last showdown, they unexpectedly crushed a motivated Ivory Coast with a convincing 4:0 victory, with Nsue again bagging a brace. The team is in high spirits, having triumphed over such formidable opponents; they likely fear no one at this point.

Guinea

Guinea also faced a tough group, leaving no time for the team to ease into the tournament. In the first match, they played to a draw against Cameroon, even spending the entire second half with a numerical disadvantage, ending with a 1:1 result. In their second match against Gambia, they secured a 1:0 victory. In the battle for the top spot in the group, Guinea rightfully succumbed to the powerful Senegal with a 0:2 score, causing them to slide to the third position. However, this was sufficient to secure a spot in the knockout stage. Although their opponent may not be the most renowned, they are undoubtedly a dangerous adversary in this tournament.

Head-to-Head History

Not surprisingly, these teams have not faced each other before, and there are no official records of their previous encounters.

Equatorial Guinea vs Guinea Prediction

We anticipate a challenging and unpredictable battle. Initially, the chances of success for both teams were considered roughly equal, but the odds for Guinea's victory have slightly declined. Much will depend on the conversion of opportunities and even luck. We believe that both teams will manage to score in this encounter.