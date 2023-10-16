Ecuador vs Colombia prediction and betting tips on October 18, 2023

Prediction on game Colombia wont lose Odds: 1.75 Bonus up to $130/€100 4.90 Bet now

As part of the qualification campaign for the 2026 World Cup, a match of significance will unfold between the national teams of Ecuador and Colombia. The venue for this encounter is the illustrious Estadio Rodrigo Paz Delgado, scheduled to commence in the late hours of October 18. The kick-off is slated for 01:30 according to Central European Time.

Ecuador

Historically, Ecuador had been deemed alongside Venezuela as one of the weaker footballing nations in Latin America. Nevertheless, over the past two to three decades, the Ecuadorian national team has made considerable progress in its performance. In the new millennium, Ecuador graced the world stage at four different FIFA World Cup editions. Its most noteworthy achievement came in the form of a quarterfinal appearance in the 2006 World Cup held in Germany.

At the onset of this new qualification cycle, Ecuador tasted defeat against Argentina but emerged victorious against the national teams of Uruguay and Bolivia. However, they were docked three valuable points due to a decision by the Court of Arbitration for Sport, which was rendered due to the use of documentation containing false information related to the player Byron Castillo.

Colombia

The Colombian national team narrowly missed securing a place in the last World Cup. The hopes of the Colombian contingent rested on a potential disqualification of Ecuador (ironically, Castillo, an Ecuadorian player, was involved), rather than trying to catch up to Peru. Nonetheless, James Rodriguez and his compatriots did not secure a spot in Qatar.

In the current qualification campaign, Colombia stands undefeated and occupies the third position.

Interesting Insights and Head-to-Head History

Ecuador has secured victory in five of its last six matches.

Colombia boasts an impressive 14-match undefeated streak.

In their last five encounters, Ecuador managed to score in just one of them.

Prediction

Both teams appear to be evenly matched at the commencement of this current qualification campaign. The hosts may hold a slight advantage, but my inclination would be to bet on Colombia not suffering defeat.