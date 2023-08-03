Prediction on game W2(0) Odds: 1.93 Bonus up to $130/€100 4.15 Bet now

On August 7, Estádio Couto Pereira (Curitiba) will host the match of the 18th round of the Brazilian Serie A, in which Coritiba will compete with Red Bull Bragantino. The battle will start at 00:30 CET.

Coritiba



The club is a fairly typical Brazilian football example of how one can dominate at the level of its rather remote state (in this case, it is Paraná, although there are several other strong teams there), but, speaking about the national level, struggle mainly for survival. For instance, the 15th place of the previous Serie A draw was quite a worthy result for “the Coxa Branca”. The higher mentioned fact is proved by the current cycle, when it started with an early failure in the Copa do Brasil (the team was defeated by Sport Recife) and a 12-match losing streak in the Brasileiro. Everything shifted 180 degrees when it turned out to win 3 times in 4 rounds, and one more battle resulted in a goalless draw with Cruzeiro in July. This series was interrupted by a devastating defeat, 1-4, but it is reasonable to mention that the team lost to the undisputed leader, Botafogo.

Red Bull Bragantino



The team spent the previous season in a kind of decline. Still, it can already be stated that “the Lions” were able to win back those positions that allowed them to finish in the top 6 in 2021 and reach the final in the Copa Sudamericana. Speaking about the latest tournament, by the way, the Brazilian club has already appeared at the 1/8 stage, and now, in early August, there is a duel with fellow countrymen, America Mineiro. At the same time, the team managed to leave the Copa do Brasil at the beginning of spring. Still, generally speaking, the results are not bad in the Serie A. It goes without saying that there also have been recessions: first, 5 matches without a win, then, 2 points in 3 matches in July, where it was not possible to score goals. And only the previous round brought a breakthrough – Fortaleza was defeated with a final 3-0 score. The higher mentioned success made it possible to catch up on the points with Fluminense, which ranks in the 5th place of the current standings.

The statistics of head-to-head matches



The clubs played spectacular matches in the previous season. As a result, they exchanged home victories.

Predictions



