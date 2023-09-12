Prediction on game W2(0) Odds: 2.13 100% Bonus up to $108 4.55 Bet now

On September 15, Estádio Couto Pereira (Curitiba) will host the match of the 23rd round of the Brazilian Serie A, in which Coritiba will compete with Bahia. The battle will start at 01:00 CET.

Coritiba



The club, taking into account the previous decade and a half, was far from pleasing the fans, because it was periodically relegated to the Serie B; fortunately, then it managed to return quite quickly. For instance, that happened in 2021, after which “Coxa Branca” finished in the so-called “saving” 15th position. This time, it seems to be obvious that the next season will have to be played at a lower level. It is the team that, by “a margin”, is located at the very bottom of the table. 22 matches brought only 3 victories and 14 points. Moreover, it seemed that there was a transformation in the middle of the summer, and four July rounds brought 10 points. Still, everything fell apart again – the underdog has lost 5 times in a row, moreover, it conceded less than three goals only once.

Bahia



The team is much like its next opponent. This is the same modest “football elevator” that moves quite regularly between the divisions. It seems that there was a good period recently when the presence in the Serie A lasted for 5 seasons in a row – nevertheless, the end of 2021 was followed by relegation. It’s fortunate that it managed to come back, albeit from the 4th place. Furthermore, it goes without saying that the newcomer’s goal in the Brasileiro is to fight for survival. Recently, there have been good results – for instance, the team beat not only America Mineiro, but also Red Bull Bragantino (those and some other points were scored in recent weeks and allowed to “crawl” up to the 16th place, which is the first “saving” one). It is reasonable to mention that Santos is 1 point behind (22 versus 21) and something positive happens mainly on the native field. As for the away confrontations, there have been 3 defeats, where the team was not able to score even a single goal, and a 0-0 draw in the battle against Sao Paulo.

The statistics of head-to-head matches



Bahia has not lost in 5 head-to-head matches in a row. Moreover, 3 previous ones ended in victory for “the Tricolor” from El Salvador.

Predictions



Bookmakers believe in the long-awaited victory of Coritiba. Still, the guests are stronger, especially if we take into account the background of such an opponent – thus, we expect a success for Bahia with “a 0 goal handicap” (odd: 2.13).

